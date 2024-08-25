Triathlon | A major triathlon event was canceled due to sabotage

Triathlon|The sports event went down the drain because of gross sloppiness.

Big the triathlon competition had to be canceled on Saturday in Norway due to gross sabotage, reports Sandefjords Blad magazine.

The organizers said that the decision to cancel the event was made together with the police. The competition in the town of Sandefjord could not be held because its safety could no longer be guaranteed.

“We have been told that some people have sabotaged the competition. We have been told that needles and weight pins have been thrown on the cycling route,” said a frustrated competitor to the media, according to Sandefjords Blad.

One of the leaders of that racing series Zibi Szlufcik did not hide his disappointment in the matter.

“I have never experienced anything like this. I can’t believe this. A few people are ruining this for thousands,” Szlufcik rumbled.

Sandefjords Bladin about 500 participants had registered for Saturday’s competition. With his statement about thousands, Szlufcik also referred to the public and competitors’ stakeholders.

Triathlon is a combined sport of swimming, cycling and running. The full distance of the sport includes 3.8 kilometers of swimming, 180 kilometers of cycling and a good 42 kilometers long marathon run.