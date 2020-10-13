E.It only takes this one topic and Chris Nikic thrives despite the early morning hour. His eyes sparkle with enthusiasm, he looks into the camera of his laptop with an alert look and full of self-confidence and says about his life project: “To do an Ironman, to try it, means that I can just do anything I want to achieve and what I dream. ”That he, the young man with Down syndrome, can do a lot more than the world trusts him. And when he trusted himself until some time ago. That there are no limits. The way to get here was long and arduous. Nikic, his father estimates, has to train five times harder than others to make progress. His motto is simple but effective.