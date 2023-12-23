Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/23/2023 – 14:37

Brazilian triathlete Luisa Baptista, 29 years old, suffered a serious accident this Saturday (23). The athlete, who represented Brazil in the last edition of the Pan American Games, in Santiago (Chile), was training when she collided head-on with a car, Sesi São Carlos reported in a statement.

According to the message from Luisa Batista's team, the triathlete “suffered an accident while training this Saturday morning, December 23, on a road in the district of Santa Eudoxia, in São Paulo. A car that was coming along the track collided head-on with the bicycle the athlete was riding and the driver fled the scene without providing assistance.”

The Brazilian Triathlon Confederation (CBTri), also through a note, informed that “the condition of the athlete, who is hospitalized at Santa Casa de São Carlos, is still delicate and the medical team is waiting for the condition to stabilize for the carrying out new exams”.

In addition to competing in the last edition of the Pan American Games, Luisa Baptista represented Brazil in the 2019 edition of the Pan, in Lima (Peru), an opportunity in which she was champion in the individual and mixed categories, and at the Tokyo Olympic Games (Japan ), with 32nd position in the individual competition.