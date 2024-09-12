A lot. In the summer of 2021, I finished my economics degree at Harvard. Until then, studying came first. Sport was more of a secondary priority. In 2021, there was also the Olympic qualification for Tokyo, which I narrowly missed, and that’s when I realized that if I only do it half-heartedly, it’s somehow no fun and then it’s also difficult to compete against competitors who invest a lot more in sport than I do. That’s why in 2021 I said, okay, I’m going to turn it around now. I’m going to put sport first and studying second. Yes, I invested a lot in sport, but I didn’t give up everything for it.