Swedish triathlete Monsson on the quality of water in the Seine: Let’s see if I get sick

Swedish triathlete Tilda Monsson assessed the quality of water in the Seine, where the swimming stage of the Olympic competitions was held. Her words are quoted Expressen.

Månsson said the water quality was not the best. “It’s brown, it smells disgusting. Let’s see if I get sick after this,” she added.

Earlier, US triathlete Seth Ryder admitted that he stopped washing his hands after using the toilet before swimming in the Seine at the 2024 Olympic Games. “I’m just trying to raise the threshold of infection by exposing myself to small amounts of it in my daily life,” he said.

On July 31, the swimming stages of the men’s and women’s triathlon competitions took place in the Seine. The athletes were unable to conduct pre-race training in the river, as it was cancelled due to poor water quality.