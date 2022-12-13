Xavier Trias has the merit of having ended, in 2011, 32 years of hegemony of the PSC in the government and the mayoralty of Barcelona, ​​since the democratic elections of 1979. With a long career in public management and politics, he had spent nine years as a councilor in the opposition when the decline of mayor Jordi Hereu gave him the push to win the mayoralty. Convergència i Unió would rule on the other side of Plaça de Sant Jaume, balcony with balcony with that of Artur Mas. He arrived when he process The pro-independence movement was incipient, the demonstration that gave the definitive push was in 2012. Instead, it had to deal with the consequences of the economic and social crisis that the bursting of the real estate bubble left after 2008. Paradoxically, in the activism against The evictions as a result of the mortgage crisis grew in the media who would be her successor, Ada Colau, with whom she will now face again.

