SQUARE ENIX And Artdink they released the version update 1.1.0 For TRIANGLE STRATEGYadding the ability to replay story chapters and adding an extra chapter to the game, accessible after completing the Serenoa route.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY is available on Nintendo Switch and on PC. More details are available below.

Nintendo Switch version patch notes

Added a feature to replay Character Stories.

Added a feature to replay Story Battles.

Added a new chapter in the Extras section.

Note: to play the new chapter it is necessary to have completed the path of Serenoa in the main story.

Several issues have been fixed to improve the gameplay experience.

PC version patch notes

War Chronicles : Added the function to replay chapters.

: Added the function to replay chapters. Tavern : Added the function to replay story battles.

: Added the function to replay story battles. Title screen : Added an extra story (requires Serenoa path to complete).

: Added an extra story (requires Serenoa path to complete). Other: Some changes have been made to battles for later playthroughs.

Improved some loot (money and items) dropped by enemies during later playthroughs.

The animation of the “…” symbol can now be stopped and skipped.

Assigned a button to skip company logos that appear when starting the game.

Added a relief measure when achievements cannot be obtained due to a network error.

Changed the text of some tutorials in line with updates.

Other minor bug fixes.

