Square Enix has released a new trailer for the tactical RPG developed by Studio Artdink, Triangle Strategy, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch next year.

The video reveals that the game can be pre-ordered now on the Nintendo eShop, but it also gives players a look at the gameplay. Not only that, but we are also introduced to the characters who will accompany us in this intriguing setting. Triangle Strategy takes place on the continent of Norzelia made up of Glenbrook, Aesfrost and Hyzante. Regions have been fighting for salt and iron for years: now, years later, threats of war resurface as groups of knights from each region unite to fight. During the game, players will find themselves navigating a classic grid map.

The turn-based battle system will also include environmental systems where players can directly affect the world around them. Characters can link attacks together to utilize the elements and cause greater damage or find ways to navigate the battlefield faster. Without delay we leave you to watch the video.

We remind you that Triangle Strategy will arrive on March 4th 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Source: Twinfinite