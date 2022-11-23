The title created by SQUARE ENIX with the collaboration of ARTDINK it had already been published in March of this year, attracting the attention of strategic RPG enthusiasts and striking in the heart with its graceful technical sector, the now well-known HD-2D. This style brought into vogue by OCTOPATH TRAVELERwhich the authors themselves worked on TRIANGLE STRATEGYhad already hit the mark at the time of its release, so much so that this style still persists today (just think of the expected DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D Remaketo name one). TRIANGLE STRATEGY in its version for Nintendo Switch had positively surprised us, giving us hours of fun with very technical and deep fights, but we are here today to see how his version for pc.

The world of Nortelia sees its internal regions in a phase of mutual collaboration with the aim of improving the economy of the continent through the construction of a new mine. our protagonist, Serenoahe will find himself in the midst of the power games secretly concocted by each region for the domination of the whole Norteliaand will have to shoulder the weight of political decisions to revive the future of the continent. The narrative stages, as expressed in the review for Nintendo Switchare one of the weak parts of the title, sometimes resulting particularly slow and too intrusive compared to the actual gameplay phases. The conversations, especially during the exploratory phases in which we will strengthen the so-called “Serenoa’s beliefs” (in which we will be asked to respond with one of three different sentences that increase three respective parameters), however they remain central in case you want to fully understand the functioning of the world building in which the game is set. Furthermore, thanks also to the multiple endings, the game enjoys a good replayability factor with the New Game +.

Title: TRIANGLE STRATEGY

Platform: PC (Steam)

Analyzed version: PC (Steam)

Genre: Strategy RPG

Players: 1

Publisher: SQUARE ENIX



Developer: SQUARE ENIX, ARTDINK

Tongue: Italian (texts), English and Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: October 13, 2022

Availability: digital delivery

DLCs: nobody

We reviewed TRIANGLE STRATEGY with a Steam code provided to us for free by SQUARE ENIX via PLAION.

On the gameplay side TRIANGLE STRATEGY as anticipated he had already convinced us on Nintendo Switch, proposing a delightful strategic game with a noteworthy technical and artistic sector on its side and a strategic combat system which, already after a few hours of play (slow to get going, it must be said), opens up and kidnaps the player. Since it is an evolution in a modern key of series such as FINAL FANTASY Tactics or Fire Emblemthe developers choose to break down some typical stylistic features of the genre by immediately giving the opportunity to use different types of troops with related skills in battle, allowing the player to experiment with different tactics right from the initial stages of the adventure. To all this are added the missions that often go beyond the classic having to defeat all the enemy units present, requiring the objective for success of having to escort a specific unit from one part of the scenario to another, occasionally interacting with various elements of the scenario.

Strategically speaking

Each unit in TRIANGLE STRATEGY belongs to a specific starting class that can be upgraded at the camp, making each individual character’s role unique during battles. The environment itself plays a fundamental role being able to place the units on elevated areas becoming unreachable by some enemies, for example. Added to this are a whole series of mechanics that enrich the gameplay such as combined attacks or back shots, useful for inflicting extra damage. TRIANGLE STRATEGY it also wins in terms of content, offering in addition to the main quest numerous secondary activities that also lead to the recruitment of units and secondary clashes useful for obtaining experience for our troops or materials for upgrades.

The title also meets the player with a whole series of aids aimed at simplifying the understanding of what is happening on the screen: to name one, the game itself will signal us in which boxes we will be vulnerable or not, or it will offer us indicators to warn us when a critical hit or a combined attack between multiple characters is possible. These are just a few insights the development team had to make TRIANGLE STRATEGY more attractive to the general public as well.

Think tactics on PC

On an artistic level TRIANGLE STRATEGY on pc it can only confirm what has already been seen in the original version published in March, and from a technical point of view it remains excellent and always stable on the machine on which we tested it. The 2D sprites blend perfectly with the surrounding environment that on pc turns out better than ever. It’s also fair to say though that there aren’t many options in the graphics settings if not just the ability to remove the depth of field, act on aliasing and post-processing. Logically this does not affect the overall experience, however we are dealing with a title with a very specific graphics sector and perhaps it is also difficult to find yourself with problems related to compatibility that require particular customizations.

The real flaws, fortunately easily overcome, reside especially in mouse controls: it in the overworld is highly inaccurate and with an out-of-phase base acceleration; in addition, to move in the selection menus it is necessary to scroll through the options one by one before reaching the one of our interest, making everything impractical and requiring the obligatory aid of the keyboard or a supported controller. Furthermore, it also happens that during the game, the mouse pointer cannot understand which box we want to select if this overlaps another located on another level as the crow flies. With the wheel, on the other hand, the camera angle and zoom are easily manageable, excellent on maps with infrastructures that can cover the game action.

In terms of version pc there is nothing else relevant to add, except that the portability factor was perfect for hit and run fights on nintendo switch, fights that can sometimes take tens of minutes to play on pc not interruptible comfortably with the standby of necessity and favoring the Nintendo home console in this respect. The only difference in terms of content is the Digital Mini Artbook (containing sketches of characters, environments and sprites of some models) included in the form of DLC once the game has been redeemed, a small addition that may be appreciated by the most avid fans but which remains marginal.

Who do we recommend TRIANGLE STRATEGY for PC to?

TRIANGLE STRATEGY is a perfect game for those who love strategy with a preponderant narrative component. On pc the game reconfirms all the advantages with which it had conquered us, net of some defects in the controls, however, which can be easily overcome. The technical sector shines like never before bringing the HD-2D to its maximum splendor and this version remains perfect for lovers of the genre not currently in possession of Nintendo Switch. If, on the other hand, you are looking for more dynamic titles and hate the piles of dialogues to read, stay away, because TRIANGLE STRATEGY in its freshness, however, it shows these limits given the genre.

Sky-high technical sector

Compelling and layered gameplay Improved controls

The imbalance between narrative and gameplay remains important