Square Enix certainly has a busy 2022 ahead of it, with a number of major releases set to launch this year. One of these is the exclusive turn-based strategic role-playing game for Switch, Triangle Strategy, developed by the team that created Octopath Traveler. Despite its bizarre name, Triangle Strategy has attracted a lot of attention for a variety of reasons, from concept to graphics. Now, ahead of the release scheduled for next spring, Square Enix has revealed the box art of the game.

【パ ッ ケ ー ジ イ ラ ス ト 公開】

あ け ま し て お め で と う ご ざ い ま す！

2022 年 3 月 4 日 の 発 売 に 先 駆 け 、 本 日 パ ッ ケ ー ジ イ ラ ス ト を 公開 い た し ま し た。

発 売 日 に 向 ​​け て い よ い よ ラ ス ト ス パ ー ト で す。

今年 も よ ろ し く お 願 い い た し ま す！# ト ラ イ ア ン グ ル ス ト ラ テ ジ ー pic.twitter.com/Lf0Osh9jYU – ト ラ イ ア ン グ ル ス ト ラ テ ジ ー 公式 (@TRST_PR) January 1, 2022

On the game’s official page, Square Enix recently showed the cover of Triangle Strategy, which shows protagonist Roland Glenbrook observing a battlefield in the aftermath of a battle. It’s worth noting that this is Japanese box art – it remains to be seen whether or not the game will have the same cover in the West. The writer hopes he will have it, also because it has something of Octopath Traveler that we loved so much.

Triangle Strategy will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 4th. The game is pre-order at this link And a first demo is already available on Nintendo eShop. Step into the shoes of the heir to the Glenbrook throne and tell us about your first attempt at reign on our Facebook group: we are waiting for you!

