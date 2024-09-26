SQUARE ENIX and the developers of Signature announce that the strategy RPG TRIANGLE STRATEGYalready available on Nintendo Switch And Steamwill also be released for VR devices Half, This 2 And Quest 3.

The exit is fixed for the October 31st at the price of €26.99. By pre-ordering the title through the Meta store the price will be discounted to €22.99. Let’s see a new trailer below.

TRIANGLE STRATEGY – Meta Quest trailer

Triangle Strategy is available for pre-order with a 13% discount! (The pre-order period runs from 17:00 UTC on September 25 to 16:59 UTC on October 31.) Vote Important decisions that will determine the fate of the protagonist and his allies will be determined by a vote with the help of the resolving scales. You will have to convince your allies to make your opinion count. Choices that have a profound impact on the fate of the group also significantly influence the story. Strategic battles Using terrain and elevation differences to gain advantageous positions will be key. Enjoy challenging and rewarding battles and deep strategies. Choose characters with unique traits for your party and use game mechanics that allow you to flank the enemy and launch follow-up attacks or use your allies’ abilities to coordinate attacks. Talk to and strengthen your allies at the camp The camp is a place where you can talk to your allied characters and buy resources from shops. You can also strengthen your characters and weapons at the general store and the forge. In addition, once your characters are strengthened, you can test them at the tavern by taking part in simulations, imaginary battles. These simulations range from classic fights to those with unique victory conditions, so you can enjoy the gameplay of TRIANGLE STRATEGY in an even deeper way.

Source: SQUARE ENIX away Gematsu