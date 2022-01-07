Currently, the division of Square enix responsible for the franchise of Bravely Default, Octopath Traveler, and soon Triangle Strategy, she’s very busy right now. In fact, they anticipated that for this 2022 they have planned many video game announcements and we cannot wait to know what they are up to.

In a statement shared on social media, the team wished the community a happy new year and highlighted that it has plans to “announce and launch” multiple games this year. No additional details were given, but surely it will not be long before I know some of them.

＼ 明 け ま し て お め で と う ご ざ い ま す ／ 本 日 よ り 仕事 始 め で す。

今年 は ト ラ イ ア ン グ ル の 他 に も 複数 タ イ ト ル の 発 表 や 発 売 を 計画 し て い ま す。 ど う ぞ 、 ご 注目 下 さ い ま せ ー！ &

年末 年 始 企 画 も た く さ ん の お 便 り あ り が と う ご ざ い ま し た m_ _m チ ー ム 一同 、 引 き 続 き が ん ば り ま す 浅 野 pic.twitter.com/sX6fVynae2 – ブ レ イ ブ リ ー デ フ ォ ル ト II 公式 (@BDFF_OFFICIAL) January 6, 2022

Of course, it won’t be long before the launch of Triangle strategy and without a doubt, the fans of Nintendo switch they must be very excited about it. We’ll see what other things they surprise us with in the coming months.

Triangle strategy arrive at Nintendo Switch on March 4, 2022.

Editor’s note: I think the best thing is to keep our expectations somewhat low. He didn’t doubt that this team has a lot of talent behind it, but at the same time, it’s hard to believe that many of these games will be high-profile. After all, Bravely Default III is still a while away.

Via: Twitter