Publisher Square Enix and the Prima team have announced the arrival of Triangle Strategy on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3with release date set for October 31, as a virtual reality adaptation of the excellent strategy game already released on PC and Switch.

Originally released on March 4, 2022 on Nintendo Switch and then later also on Steam, Triangle Strategy is a Japanese strategic RPG that takes up the classic tradition of the genre, but also introduces some peculiar characteristics, you can get to know it better in our dedicated review.

The gameplay is obviously based on combat, where it is necessary to best place your units and exploit their different characteristics through a highly strategic turn-based battle system, but great importance is also given to the narrative and character management.