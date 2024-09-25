Publisher Square Enix and the Prima team have announced the arrival of Triangle Strategy on Meta Quest 2 and Meta Quest 3with release date set for October 31, as a virtual reality adaptation of the excellent strategy game already released on PC and Switch.
Originally released on March 4, 2022 on Nintendo Switch and then later also on Steam, Triangle Strategy is a Japanese strategic RPG that takes up the classic tradition of the genre, but also introduces some peculiar characteristics, you can get to know it better in our dedicated review.
The gameplay is obviously based on combat, where it is necessary to best place your units and exploit their different characteristics through a highly strategic turn-based battle system, but great importance is also given to the narrative and character management.
A classic strategy game in virtual reality
In terms of story development and character progression, Triangle Strategy features a special feature in the voting system, which allows you to decide, in agreement or not with your battle companions, how to act in certain situations.
This also leads to different forks in the road and situations as the story progresses, with important choices to make.
The relationship with companions can also progress and take different paths through interaction with them, which occurs mainly through dialogues at the camp, another element of great importance in the game.
In the Meta Quest version, Triangle Strategy has obviously received an adaptation focused on virtual reality viewing, which increases immersion in the game world by immersing us right inside it.
The game will be available at a price of €26.99, but in the first few days it can be purchased with a launch offer at €22.99.
