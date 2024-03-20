Triangle Production, revenues rise to 570 thousand euros, there is also a mini profit

Find the profit again, even if just a little Triangle Productions srl, a music and television production company which is directly and through Paprika srl ​​(which in turn owns Plastic Multimedia srl) Silvio Capittahusband of the well-known showgirl since 1991 Lorella Cuccariniwho was a partner with approximately 4% until 1996 and with whom he had four children.

In fact, a few days ago the balance sheet closed to last August which highlights in the face of revenues rose year on year from 380 thousand euros to 570 thousand euros (thanks to a Rai co-production) a mini profit of 6 thousand euros compared to the loss of 54 thousand euros in the previous year.

The net worth is 564 thousand euros against 1.3 million debts, of which over one million are due to banks, including a mortgage with Mps. The company has its own headquarters, a property with a value of 1.3 million and holds 100% of Musical Italia srl ​​which “represents – we read in the explanatory note – a permanent and strategic investment”.