One player showed in video – available below – a custom level of Elden Ring-style Trials Rising. The result is incredible, with all the graphics of the game from FromSoftware present within the creation.

As you can see, it is a full level of Trials Rising fully customized in the Elden Ring style. The background setting is practically a perfect copy of the Interregnum of the soulslike game and deep down you can also see the Mother Tree towering for the entire Sensaluce adventure. The driving game checkpoints are done in a Place of Grace style. At one point, it is also possible to see an area with a golden mist, indicating that there is a boss beyond it.

@ JANVRC2 shared the video, but the creator is kailiman666. If you want to try the level yourself, search for “xKx-ELDEN RACE” in the Trials Rising Track Central. Visual quality is great, but even as a simple level it looks great fun to play.

Elden Ring is inspiring many these days, but at the same time it is pushing many players to cheat. To take revenge, one player became an AFK user hunter and shared the video of his victories.