Among the many innovations announced during the live broadcast for the thirtieth anniversary of the series Mana, it was also revealed that the title TRIALS of MANA will make its debut on devices iOS is Android from the next 15th of July.

Let’s find out the introduction to this version of the game together:

Overview

When the world was engulfed in darkness, the Goddess of Mana drew her magical sword to strike the eight Benevodons, monsters of destruction, and sealed the horrors within the eight Mana Stones, restoring peace to the kingdom.

Weak from the reconstruction of the world, the Goddess turned into a tree and fell sound asleep for years. However, the forces of evil tried to free the Benevodons to gain control of the world. They waged a terrible war to carry on their plot and destabilize the kingdoms.

Peace was at the end.

Mana itself began to disappear from the world, and the mana tree to wither …

Playable characters

Players begin their adventure by selecting three of the six main characters. The overlapping story of intertwined destinies changes depending on who you choose as the main character and companions!

Graphics

See the spectacular world of Mana in a full 3D render! Scenes and characters from the original game now in beautifully detailed graphics.

Battle System



Use the dynamic combat system to evade enemies and fight back with aerial strikes and combos. Use the Mana series’ signature ring menus and new shortcuts.

Character enhancement

Switch to light or dark classes to strengthen your characters and change their appearance. In this remake, there is also a new Class 4. With over 300 different types of skills available, there are many different ways to train and upgrade your characters.

Difficulty

You have the choice of four difficulty levels: Beginner, Easy, Normal and Hard. The Beginner setting allows players to resume at the same point, regardless of how many times they lose a game. If you find action games difficult or want to focus on the story, select this difficulty.

Soundtrack

The 60-song soundtrack features supervised arrangements by the original composer, Hiroki Kikuta. Players can switch from the new version to the SNES version at any time.

Voice over

Full voice acting in English and Japanese! The characters in your party determine what extra conversations take place on your journey.

New Game +

After beating the game once, you will unlock new storylines for your party members. You can unlock higher difficulties such as Expert and No Future after playing through the new storylines.

New features

Included is the ability to play through flashbacks for each character in your party. You will also see a familiar face from the Mana series during your adventures. In addition, there are additions such as a new object type and the autosave function.

Smartphone specifications