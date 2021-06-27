On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Mana series, Square Enix has announced the arrival on mobile systems of Trials of Mana, with premium price. For now, only the Japanese one is known, which will be 2,940 yen (about € 25), while the release date will be July 15, 2021.

The game will be virtually identical to the other versions, with only the interface adapted to the touch screen. If you want more information about the game, read our Trials of Mana review for the PC / console version, in which he wrote:

Trials of Mana comes out at a truly unhappy time which unfortunately highlights its limited budget. Overcoming the obstacle of graphics that are not exactly the latest, and of a direction that perhaps too closely follows a title that has never made the narrative its strong point, we find ourselves playing a beautiful fairy tale full of color and of adventure, with a fun and immediate combat system that supports subsequent games thanks to a good variety of content. If you don’t live on graphics only and you have tired of too philosophical plots, Trials of Mana could be the gem you wanted and that you didn’t know you were looking for.

For the rest we remind you that during the same event the development of a new title of the Mana series for consoles was announced. Also announced Echoes of Mana, a mobile title with slot machine mechanics. Finally, the anime based on Legend of Mana was presented.