Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the games that will be available on the PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium, obviously only for subscribers to the service. It had already been announced that the main titles of the series would be added to the catalog Yakuza (including the excellent and recent Like A Dragon).

To stand out among the games listed in the lineup we have TRIALS of MANAremake of the 1995 classic released at the time on Super Nintendo Entertainment System that delighted action RPG fans. TRIALS of MANA, the series of Yakuza and other titles such as Metro Exodus, Dead by Daylight And Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will be available starting August 16.

We remind you that the subscription Extra costs € 13.99 per month, € 39.99 every three months or € 99.99 per year and contains all the benefits of the basic subscription (Essential) plus the entire catalog of about 400 games, while with the subscription Premium at a cost of € 16.99 per month, € 49.99 every three months or € 119.99 per year, you also have the opportunity to play the titles of generations prior to that of PlayStation 4.

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu