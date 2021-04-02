Preclinical trials of a coronavirus vaccine in the form of nasal drops are starting at the Gamaleya Center, said the director of the institution, Alexander Gintsburg. His words convey RIA News…

“We got a patent for a nasal vaccine,” he said.

In February, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced trials of a new, nasal form of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in the capital. According to Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova, this form of the vaccine will also be two-component, but in the form of a spray. She clarified that the spray forms local immunity and is suitable for those who are not advised to inject.