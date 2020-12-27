Scientists from University College London have begun trials of a new drug, Storm Chaser, for potential rapid immunity to coronavirus, reports The Guardian.

The product is in the first phase of human clinical trials. The antibody cocktail is to be administered to ten volunteers in two steps. The immune response to the injection is expected to protect against COVID-19 for six months to one year.

If the research is successful, the drug may appear in circulation in the spring.

Earlier it was reported that scientists have found a drug that quickly blocks the transmission of coronavirus. The tool reduces the duration of the infection in the body. Scientists have analyzed the effect of the antiviral drug molnupiravir, which is used for influenza, on coronavirus. It is noted that this agent also has a broad spectrum of action against RNA viruses.