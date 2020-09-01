The trial against the former chief strategist of US President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, is due to begin in New York in May next year.

Federal Judge Analisa Torres set May 24th as the start date at a hearing in New York on Monday. At the same time, she warned that the date could be delayed because work on protective measures was pending in several courtrooms due to the corona pandemic.

New York prosecutors accused Bannon and three other suspects of collecting $ 25 million in donations as part of the online fundraiser “We Build The Wall” and of having misused a large part of the money for their own purposes.

Bannon had been arrested the week before last. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail of $ 5 million. On Monday, the other three co-defendants also pleaded not guilty.

The four accused had been connected to the court hearing via video. Fraud and money laundering can each be punished with up to 20 years in prison in the US.

Bannon had recently described himself as a victim of a “political assassination”. “It’s about people who want to support President Trump in building the wall to stop and intimidate,” said Bannon on his podcast “Bannon’s War Room”. “I’ve been with it for a long time. I’m in because of the fight. I’ll keep fighting, ”Bannon said.

Bannon is said to have tremendous influence on Trump

Trump appointed Bannon as his campaign manager in 2016. After Trump took office in January 2017 Bannon Chief Strategist in the White House, known for his anti-Islamic positions. After a falling out with Trump, he was released only about six months later.

Bannon was said to have had a huge impact on Trump. Among other things, he played an important role in the controversial entry ban for citizens from predominantly Muslim countries and the USA’s withdrawal from the Paris climate protection agreement.

Against criticism from the ranks of the Republicans that Bannon was a “racist”, Trump repeatedly defended his confidante. In many foreign policy issues, Trump and Bannon are said to have crossed paths.

Bannon was best known as the editor of the website “Breitbart News”, which is known for its ultra-right conspiracy theories. Bannon also lost this job in 2018 after his revelations about Trump in the scandal book “Fire and Wrath” by journalist Michael Wolff became public. (dpa, AFP)