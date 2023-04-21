Trial | Tytti Yli-Viikari arrived in court with a book of poems, said she was looking for a job

Tytti Yli-Viikari seeks an exoneration in her criminal case, now with a book of poems about hope

State economy the former Director General of the Finnish Audit Office (VTV). Tytti Yli-Viikari entered Helsinki Court of Appeal in hall number one on Friday morning with hope in his mind.

“I trust the Court of Appeal’s handling and that the matter can be handled better as a whole,” Yli-Viikari said before the start of the trial.

He said he was waiting for an acquittal.

“This has been a confusing process so far. I have been a civil servant for 20 years and during that time I have worked a lot for good administration”, he stated.

“In my own process, I have been confused by the vagueness of the factual basis and objectivity. I hope and believe that the legal issues will be dealt with in such a way that they are brought to the right proportions.”

He was with him this time by Emily Dickens a book of poems Hope is feathered. It was precisely the hope that was repeated in his words on Friday morning.

“Hope is a key element during this difficult process.”

Yli-Viikari said that he is now looking for a job.

“This process has kept me out of working life and created an obstacle to my employment. It all depends on what the final result is here in the Court of Appeal, what it might exclude and what doors it opens.”

Helsinki In January of last year, the district court sentenced Yli-Viikari to an 80-day fine for abuse of office, breach of duty and embezzlement.

Now in the Court of Appeal, the prosecutor is demanding a suspended sentence for him.

Also served as the administrative director of VTV Mikko Koiranen received a 30-day fine in the district court for abuse of office.

Yli-Viikari has 1,680 euros in fines to be paid from his income, and 2,130 euros for Koirase.

The convictions for abuse of official position came from a case in which VTV’s chief inspector had been paid EUR 67,000 salary for two years before he retired, based on a termination agreement. He had no work obligation during that time.

According to Yli-Viikari, the purpose of the termination agreement was to get the 62-year-old civil servant to retire at the lowest possible cost and in a humane way for him. Yli-Viikari said in court that the official had not performed his duties for decades.

According to the district court, the employment termination agreement had been illegal and clearly exceeded the limits of discretion.

Yli-Viikari was also guilty of breach of duty and embezzlement when he had used Finnair plus points accumulated from official trips to pay for private trips and purchases.

Based on the instructions and regulations, it was clear that the official may not use the bonus points and customer benefits accumulated from official trips for his own purposes. They should have been used in connection with official trips, the district court stated.

According to the judgment, flight points accumulated in connection with official trips were under VTV’s control and it had to be considered their owner.

Yli-Viikari has also gone to court for his dismissals, but with little success.

In February, the Helsinki Administrative Court rejected Yli-Viikari’s appeals regarding his suspension and dismissal from the positions of the Director General and Director General of VTV of the State Audit Office.