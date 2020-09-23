Rationalist discourse is today undermined by scientific and media players who, claiming to be based on the principles of science, mainly defend the interests of industrialists. The remarkable investigation by Stéphane Foucart and Stéphane Horel, two journalists, and a sociologist, Sylvain Laurens, about these pseudo-rationalists highlights the argumentative logics and political tactics at work in this vast enterprise of disinformation.

Openly climatosceptic

The French Association for Scientific Information (Afis) serves as the main relay for this trend which favors the interest of economic players in scientific evidence. The Afis news magazine, Science & pseudo-sciences, even published an openly climate-skeptic article in 2008. However, this subversion of reason has a rather long history: already the detractors of Rachel Carson – author, in the 1960s, of Silent spring, on the damage caused by DDT, a powerful insecticide – have built a veritable “fable” aimed at making believe that the protests of environmentalists had allowed the “Great comeback of malaria”. Completely false, this story nonetheless serves the story of pseudo-rationalists denigrating all the advances in environmental struggles.

In the United Kingdom, the creation of a Science Media Center to spread a public discourse based on scientific productions has above all enabled the dissemination of the economic interests of large industrial groups. The learned word is instrumentalized to defend the market order. In France, attempts exist to found from the “social zone of science” a similar media fulcrum which, claiming the turnkey provision of scientific arguments, could in fact spread the discourse of the lobbies of the industry.

Assaults multiply

Attacks on the principles of rationality in the very name of rationality are now numerous: North American libertarians hijacking science to defend their far-right ideas up to the “Illuminated optimism of Steven Pinker”, this American psychologist portraying the current state of the world as a scientist and capitalist enchantment, the assaults are increasing. The proposals of the French sociologist Gérald Bronner are consistent with this diversion of rationalist instruments: contestation of the precautionary principle, careless use of results in the field of neuroscience and defense of a “virilist” science form the main elements of a pseudo-argument. rationalist, mainly motivated by political and economic determinants never fully explicit.

This work delivers an investigation of public interest: science and reason are now instrumentalised by a reactionary camp powerfully organized around capitalist interests. It is advisable not to leave the scientific discourse to the scientists of the market and to reconquer the collective space of the learned reason. By pointing to the dangers of a pseudo-rationalism indexed to the conservative political agenda, the authors bring to light a major attack on the very principles of reason capable of informing democratic debate.