Speeding with impunity is not very difficult in the Netherlands. With Flitsmeister on, the chance of getting caught is quite small. Unless you come across an unrecognizable police car. But that too is random. That all changes the moment you are being watched from your own car…

This sounds very Orwellian, but there is still a concrete plan to introduce monitoring boxes. This was an idea of ​​the Victim Support Fund and the majority of the House of Representatives thought this was a great plan. The CBR also immediately wanted to participate.

As announced earlier, a pilot is now being started with such a box. There are twenty guinea pigs who will be driving around with such a box for a period of three months. This test is performed by a research agencycommissioned by the CBR.

The CBR would like to know whether monitoring is “possible, feasible and proportional”. It is also being investigated whether it actually improves road safety and, of course, what the costs are.

Will everyone who has been flashed once get such a box? No, fortunately not, it is really a measure for the hard-learn traffic bastards. And of course they should be dealt with quite harshly. Although it is hoped that it will remain with this specific target group.

Before we get too worked up about that, let’s wait and see what comes out of the research. Perhaps the conclusion is that it is a hopeless plan. We should hear about that sometime in the course of next year.

