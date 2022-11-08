So many prominent Austrian entrepreneurs have rarely been involved in criminal proceedings before the Vienna Regional Court on suspicion of corruption. Almost a dozen figures from the business world have to answer. All emphasize their innocence.

Michael Seiser Business correspondent for Austria and Hungary based in Vienna.

In the center, however, is a politician, the former Viennese local politician of the Greens Christoph Chorherr. According to the prosecution, the former member of the municipal council, who was among other things the planning spokesman for his parliamentary group, demanded or accepted payments from well-known real estate companies for a non-profit association he had initiated. In return, the donors are said to have promised themselves advantages in the approval process.

The business and corruption prosecutor accuses Chorherr of abuse of office and bribery, the prominent entrepreneurs provision for abuse of office and bribery in different forms of participation. The co-defendants include the Tyrolean investor and department store king René Benko, the industrialist Michael Tojner and the real estate developer Erwin Soravia.

Chorherr, his defense attorney assured in the opening speech on Tuesday, was of the opinion that one should communicate with the citizens of the city on an equal footing – also with real estate entrepreneurs. He represented the working hypothesis that this was the only way to best protect the interests of the city. He was never asked to make a return service for donations. It was always played with open cards.







A project at Vienna Central Station is the focus

The representative of the Economic and Corruption Prosecutor’s Office saw things completely differently. Everyone in Vienna knew that you could get whatever you wanted for donations. There is now evidence of that. Conversations from Tojner would prove, for example, that it was assumed that one could influence politics “in order to get one’s project through”. “No project without Magister Chorherr, it’s that simple,” said the prosecutor with conviction. “Show us that the fight against corruption is not pointless,” he asked the judges. Even the defense attorney found that his client’s actions were not completely flawless. Chorherr should have resigned as chairman of the association before 2011. The message got through. This is “out of date”, it was even wrong not to do it earlier.

A project at Vienna Central Station is at the center of the allegations against Benko and the Signa Group he controls. Defense attorney Stefan Prochaska not only emphasized that Benko was not in contact with Chorherr at the time, but also referred to the – as he asserted – completely legal process of the corresponding tender and subsequent approval. This was not a “desired dedication”, but a determination of the building regulations. According to his legal representative, Benko donated 100,000 euros to the non-profit association. Benko has been supporting various institutions for many years, his lawyer emphasized.

The defense attorneys repeatedly referred to statements in the indictment on the Chorherr’s area of ​​responsibility – with a request for correction. The politician is referred to, among other things, as a member of the city government, planning city councilor or non-executive city councillor. In fact, at the time of the incrimination, i.e. from 2011, he did not perform any of these functions.