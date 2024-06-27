Mexico City.– A federal trial court postponed until further notice the trial for the crime of weapons collection, which was scheduled to begin yesterday, against the 12 hitmen who attacked the former Secretary of Citizen Security of CDMX, Omar García Harfuch.

The control judge Arturo Medel Casquera, in his capacity as the Trial Court, postponed the start of the trial without setting a new date, because the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) could not present all the means of evidence offered for the proceedings, judicial officials reported.

Of a total of 36 pieces of evidence, he was only able to present 16 and reported that he had not located three police officers and three experts who were to appear at the trial hearings.

From the intermediate hearing, the FGR asked to impose a sentence of 17 years with 6 months in prison and a fine of 26,064 pesos, after failing in their attempt to negotiate an abbreviated procedure with the alleged gunmen so that they could plead guilty.

Last January, the FGR made a final offer to the defendants to plead guilty in exchange for a sentence of only four years in prison and to avoid a trial. Since they did not accept, the Prosecutor’s Office requested the maximum sentence already mentioned.

The hitmen did not accept the abbreviated procedure, because the minimum sentence they were offered does not mean a benefit, since in the common jurisdiction they were sentenced to 316 years in prison for the crimes of aggravated homicide and attempted homicide.

On June 26, 2020, the then Secretary of Citizen Security of the capital was the victim of an attack when leaving his house in Lomas de Chapultepec, where two of his bodyguards and a woman who was passing by the place died.

The 12 hitmen were prosecuted in federal jurisdiction for the crime of collecting firearms because 16 firearms were seized in two vehicles, including .9 millimeter caliber pistols, 2.23, 5.56 and 7.62 caliber rifles, and even ” war devices” such as Barret .50 caliber, used for attacks by air units.

The defendants still awaiting trial are Francisco Javier Delgadillo Delgadillo, David Hinojosa de la Rosa, Jonathan Ricardo Ávalos Gudiño, Narciso Valdez Martínez, Erick Samuel González Álvarez or Erik González Álvarez and Fabián Andrés Martínez Soto or Miguel Ángel Carbajal León,

Also Juan Campos Coral, Tomás Adalberto Chavín Sánchez or Tomás Adalberto Chavarín Sánchez, Luis Enrique Mesa Esteves, Julio Campos Ramírez, Jesús Eduardo Valdivia González and José Betancourt Rodríguez.

All of them are imprisoned in the federal social rehabilitation centers 13 and 15, in Oaxaca and Chiapas, although the process was led by a judge from the Federal Criminal Justice Center of the Reclusorio Oriente.