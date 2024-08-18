Mexico City— Twelve years after he was imprisoned, a federal court began a new trial of Brigadier General Juan Manuel Barragán Espinosa, for a case in which he is linked to the

Sinaloa Cartel, with the same evidence from another trial in which he was already sentenced.

Marco Antonio Escamilla, secretary of the First District Court for Federal Criminal Proceedings in Mexico City, sentenced him to formal imprisonment for crimes against health, in the form of collaborating in the promotion of drug trafficking, in an attempted degree, committed as a member of the Armed Forces.

“Up to this procedural point, there is evidence against him to support a formal arrest warrant, in terms of article 19 of the Constitution, since this does not require full evidence that establishes the responsibility of the accused in an unquestionable manner, but only that the means of conviction of the charge accredit the corpus delicti under study and make probable the responsibility of the person involved,” says the ruling to which Grupo REFORMA had access.

Barragán can appeal to a Collegiate Court of Appeal.

This is a process that had actually begun in 2012 in a Military Court and in which even the military justice sentenced the general to 15 years, 2 months and 20 days in prison, for the crimes of abuse of authority and crimes against health, in the aforementioned modality.

But on May 30, the First Collegiate Criminal Court cancelled the conviction and ordered the Superior Military Court to issue a new sentence only for abuse of authority and to transfer the case of crimes against health to a federal judge, because it considered that the military court is not competent to judge the general for this illegal act.

This is how this trial, originally opened in 2012, now started again from scratch in the First District Court for Federal Criminal Proceedings, based in the Reclusorio Norte.

Barragán was arrested on January 30, 2012 at his home in Naucalpan, State of Mexico, and has been imprisoned ever since, first in the Altiplano prison and now in Villa Comaltitlán, Chiapas.