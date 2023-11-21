Genoa – «When I became operations director of Autostrade per l’Italia (Aspi, ed.) they told me about the works of the 90s. And they told me: “Those works had put the Morandi Bridge back in order”. It was 2006 and Antonino Galatà he had achieved that crucial role in Aspi, which oversaw, also from a safety point of view, the various territorial branches of the concessionaire. Four years later, in March 2010, he would become CEO of Spea, the company that monitored the network’s works on behalf of Autostrade. He monitored the health, for example, of viaducts and tunnels. And he would have held that position until just over a year after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, on 14 August 2018. Then his exit from the scene, as well as that of the Aspi leaders.

Galatà began his interrogation this afternoon in the trial in which he is accused together with 57 other people for the massacre of 43 people on the Polcevera viaduct. A hearing that will continue tomorrow, getting even more to the heart of the protests.

Galatà’s statement on Morandi’s condition seems to echo that of another defendant, Marco Vezil, former supervisor of the supervisory activity for Spea. «When I arrived (in that role, ed.) the Polcevera viaduct was considered new. They had just finished the renovation”, he said when questioned before Galatà, also referring to the work carried out in the nineties. When the stays of pile 11, the one that remained intact in the disaster, had been reinforced. Phrases that struck the families of some of the victims, present in the courtroom.