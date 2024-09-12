Permyakov’s trial begins in Moscow in the case of the attempted murder of writer Prilepin

The 2nd Western District Military Court has begun hearings on the criminal case of Ukrainian citizen Alexander Permyakov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring)accused of attempting to assassinate writer and public figure Zakhar Prilepin. This is reported “News”.

Even at the investigation stage, the defendant admitted guilt in committing a terrorist attack directed against a writer serving in the Russian National Guard.

The investigation identified Permyakov’s accomplice who participated in the assassination attempt. He has been placed on the wanted list.

The explosion of the Audi Q7 car in which Prilepin was traveling occurred on May 6, 2023, near the village of Pionerskoye in the Nizhny Novgorod region, located approximately 30 kilometers from the city of Bor. Two anti-tank mines were planted along the route of the car with the writer, one of which was detonated. As a result of the assassination attempt, the writer received injuries to both legs, his driver did not survive.

According to the investigation, in July 2022, employees of the Security Service of Ukraine recruited Permyakov to commit a terrorist attack against Prilepin for a reward of 145 thousand rubles.