The process a Donald Trump for secret papers in Mar-a-Lago will open on May 20, 2024. Judge Aileen Cannon ruled it. The process will therefore start in the middle of the electoral campaign and a few months after the vote. The prosecution had requested that the trial begin in December 2023, while Trump’s defense attorneys had requested that it begin after the November 2024 presidential election. The 77-year-old is the favorite for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump is accused of providing details about a “plan of attack” of the Pentagon and sharing secret maps on the military operation. This is what emerged in recent weeks from the documents filed by special prosecutor Jack Smith for the indictment of the former president. “Trump showed and described a “plan of attack” which he said had been prepared for him by the Department of Defense.

The Tycoon told people who were with him in Bedminster, New Jersey in July of 2021 that the “plan was confidential and secret”. For this reason, according to US magistrates, Trump “has violated the national security” of the US. He was charged with seven crimes, including false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice, as well as having voluntarily withheld documents that were to be handed over to the State Archives. It is the first time in US history that a former president has faced a federal felony indictment.

