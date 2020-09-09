Within the trial of the assault in Halle on Wednesday it was about what was occurring within the “Kiez-Döner”. Right here the defendant shot and killed one in every of his victims.

MAGDEBURG taz | Within the technique of the right-wing terrorist assault in Halle, it was the primary time what occurred on the Kiez-Döner snack bar on Wednesday. It was the murderer’s second goal, after the synagogue, in entrance of which he had killed a passerby and a deliberate assault had failed. Stuffed with anger, he drove to the close by diner, the place he shot Kevin S. and injured different individuals.

5 items of stuff: inside have been invited for Wednesday, three of them lastly seem, plus a spontaneously referred to as up witness – an LKA commissioner who secured the crime scene. Ismet and Rifat Tekin, the brand new house owners of the Kiez-Döner, must also testify. Nonetheless, they’re prevented within the brief time period.

The eleventh day of the negotiation is primarily about how individuals skilled the crime who narrowly escaped the attacker on the Kiez-Döner. It begins with a 78-year-old pensioner from Halle, who was only some meters away from the perpetrator when he threw a self-made explosive machine on the snack bar. A nail about 4 centimeters lengthy hit her on the foot, one other obtained caught within the shoe.

“I believed: why is not anybody calling the police?” Says the witness. On the day of the act, she questioned why it was taking so lengthy. She was in a position to flee from the murderer unnoticed: “He did not say something, I did not say something both. That was definitely my nice luck, in any other case I might have felt like the lady on the synagogue. “

Witness information handed on to the press?

The second witness is a professor from Göttingen who was additionally within the Kiez-Döner in the course of the assault. He seems as a joint plaintiff, speaks of the rule of legislation and ethical ideas of society. The perpetrator listens rigorously to him. The witness speaks slowly, intimately, describes the method in minute element – and leaves little doubt as to the authenticity of his description.

He describes the assault on the snack bar and the way he escaped by a window in a storage room. Like many different issues: inside earlier than – particularly the survivors – he additionally stories psychological issues after the crime. And from a go to to the press simply three days after the assault. Decide Ursula Mertens wonders how the press knew his deal with. “There is just one manner. Somebody should have had entry to the investigation file or the police assertion, “says the witness and decide Mertens confirms:” Somebody should have handed on the deal with. “Neither of them know who that was.

A survivor who was on his option to college is invited because the final witness. He’s the one migrant witness of the day and says the perpetrator shot him. “Once I heard the pictures, I simply thought: Away, away,” says the witness. He fled in worry of loss of life, however he now not is aware of precisely what occurred.

Along with the witness statements, a video of the crime is proven once more – this time, nevertheless, not filmed from the helmet digicam, however from the attitude of the digicam that the perpetrator had hooked up to his physique. When images of the crime scene are proven, the courtroom turns off the general public screens. The images present, amongst different issues, the physique of Kevin S. Not once more, says a lawyer, if the survivors and family members are to be confronted with these footage.

Within the trial, 43 individuals seem as co-plaintiffs, together with family members of these killed, from the synagogue, from the realm across the kebab store, stuff and cops. The fees within the trial for the racist and anti-Semitic assault are: double homicide and tried homicide in 68 instances.