Markus H. is said to have incited the main defendant Stephan E. to murder Walter Lübcke. However, the judges consider the information to be insufficient.

FRANKFURT / MAIN taz | It was emerging. On Thursday, the higher regional court in Frankfurt am Main released the co-defendant in the Lübcke trial, Markus H., from custody. The criminal senate justified the decision that he was no longer urgently suspected of having made himself a criminal offense for assisting the murder of the Kassel district president on June 2, 2019. There is “no longer a high probability” for a corresponding conviction.

The accused is Markus H., a 44-year-old neo-Nazi from Kassel, in the trial that has been ongoing since June for precisely this: psychological aiding and abetting in the murder of Walter Lübcke. He is said to have reinforced the main accused Stephan E. in his crime plan by taking the right-wing extremist, who has had many criminal records, to shooting training courses and AfD marches. Both deleted their chats after the murder of Lübcke. Stephan E. last accused H. of having been at the scene when he shot Lübcke in front of his house. The alleged motive was a public statement Lübcke defended the admission of refugees and suggested refugee opponents to leave the country.

The court had recently let through doubts about the evidence against Markus H. – and is now underlining this with the release from prison. The court announced that Markus H. had at least considered the killing of Lübcke possible, was no longer highly likely.

For the process, the release from prison is a decisive decision – because it is now very unlikely that Markus H. will be convicted of aiding and abetting or even complicity. And with the decision, the court also sent a clear signal, as it assesses the latest statements by Stephan E.: as unconvincing. These are “implausible” and “contradicting”, declared the judges.

Evidence thin from the start

Markus H. himself has so far remained silent in the process. He follows the process with pronounced nonchalance, as if he thought he was on the safe side. He is represented by two right-wing scene lawyers, Nicole Schneider and Björn Clemens, who demanded an acquittal from the start.

In fact, the evidence against Markus H. was already thin at the time of the indictment. Unlike Stephan E., there are no DNA traces of him at the crime scene or on the murder weapon. Corresponding witness statements are also missing. At the time of the crime, his cell phone was logged into a radio mast far away from the crime scene.

The allegations against him come mainly from Stephan E. himself. During the trial, Stephan E. said that his former comrade friend and later work colleague had manipulated, radicalized and incited him. H. repeatedly spoke of an impending civil war. Once he presented a target with the face of Angela Merkel. “Lübcke is next,” said H. You could get hold of Lübcke, H. said.

When Stephan E. was asked during the trial how Markus H. had moved at the crime scene, the statement became more contradictory. The co-accused would therefore have to jump over a bed and walk through the glow of a construction spotlight – in Lübcke’s field of vision. Stephan E. also expressed himself contradictingly when asked how exactly the agreed plan for the procedure in front of Walter Lübcke’s house looked.

Stress witness relativized statements

And a witness against Markus H. also relativized her testimony when she appeared as a witness two weeks ago. She is his former girlfriend with whom H. has a little daughter. Before investigators, she had still heavily burdened the 44-year-old. This was the “thinker”, Stephan E. the “doer”. Markus H. once said that Lübcke had to be “hanged”. And: If he were to die due to a serious illness, he would make an explosives belt and “take as many Kanaks as possible with him to death”.

When she testified in court, however, the ex-partner was no longer so clear. She could not name any specific plans by Markus H. to harm Lübcke. And she related the “thinker” to Markus H.’s constant brooding, she said now. Stephan E., on the other hand, got married as a “doer”, moved into a house and raised two children. This gave the statement a completely different meaning.

Markus H.’s defense lawyers consider the woman to be biased anyway because she is involved in a custody battle with her ex-boyfriend. In court, they continued to try to shake their credibility. So the lawyers asked her about her tattoos. “My honor is loyalty” is one of the motto of the Waffen SS. She got that stung as a teenager, based on her dogs at the time, the woman claimed. She first denied a previous swastika tattoo, only to admit it after submitting a photo. Judge Sagebiel reacted angrily: He asked what she said wrongly today.

According to the testimony of the witness, the defense lawyers had asked Markus H. to lift his arrest warrant. Judge Sagebiel then asked those involved in the process to position themselves on the detention issue by Monday. Now the judges decided to lift the pre-trial detention, which had been in effect since the end of June 2019 – and drew an interim balance sheet on the process.

“Considerable doubts as to the correctness” of the statements

The Senate had “considerable doubts about the correctness” of Stephan E.’s information, the judges declared. The allegation of complicity by Markus E. is “not credible”. The Senate referred to the now three versions of the 47-year-old’s confession, which are “each completely different”.

Even the last admission in the process, when Stephan E. claimed to be telling the full truth, there was a lack of “constancy of evidence”. So he got involved in the allegedly joint crime plan with Markus H. “changeable”, “contradicting” and “poor in detail”. When asked, he was not able to “coherently expand” his descriptions with further details. About how it should have come to the decision that he and not Markus H. will shoot Lübcke.

It was also noticeable how controlled Stephan E. replied, according to the court. The impression arose that E. only wanted to give answers that seemed favorable to him. In addition, his statement was “implausible on several points and not in accordance with the previous evidence.”

The judges are also skeptical of Markus H.’s ex-partner. There are “serious doubts about the credibility of your information in the investigation”. The other findings of the evidence also did not allow the conclusion that Markus H. believed the act to be possible, according to the judges.

Markus H. was allowed to go out of the process as a free man for the time being. He still has to take part in the main hearing, he remains a defendant. There are also allegations against him that he violated the gun law. His defense attorneys commented on the release from prison with satisfaction: They saw themselves as “fully confirmed” and continued to seek an acquittal.

Walter Lübcke’s family, however, reacted in dismay to the release from prison. “Today’s decision by the Higher Regional Court is unbearable for the family,” said their spokesman, Dirk Metz. “She is firmly convinced that the act was planned and committed jointly by both defendants. As the defendant Stephan E. said in the courtroom. ”It was“ very bitter ”that the“ confusion of confessions ”brought about by his defense lawyers contributed to this decision. “It contradicts the convictions of the family diametrically.”