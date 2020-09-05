A brand new component poured into the debates within the trial on the assaults of January 2015. Sonia M. affirmed that her ex-husband, Abdelnasser Benyoucef, alias “Abou Montana”, ordered the assault of the Hyper Cacher, Porte de Vincennes (Paris). Getting back from Syria eight months in the past, Sonia M. assures investigators that he requested Amedy Coulibaly to take motion. “IHe advised me he had discovered the one who had dedicated the Hyper Cacher assault, he was bragging about it and stated he was honest to God“, she indicated, in minutes that France Televisions was capable of seek the advice of.

“Abu Montana” is suspected of being the prime contractor for the assaults towards two church buildings in Villejuif (Val-de-Marne), foiled in 2015. His function throughout the Islamic State group was properly outlined, based on Sonia M . “IHe was emir of international operations (…) He handled assaults overseas “. Sonia M. was indicted and imprisoned. On the finish of October, she will likely be heard throughout the trial. Her ex-husband would have died in 2016 in Syria.