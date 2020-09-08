From the testimony of Christian Déau, the previous head of the anti-terrorism part of the Paris legal brigade, little will likely be remembered. By way of his duties, exercised between 2014 and 2017, the Commissioner performed the investigation launched simply after the lethal assault perpetrated in opposition to Charlie hebdo by the Kouachi brothers. In an try and restore his unlucky blunder on the opening of the trial – President Régis de Jorna had mistaken the primary names of Stéphane Charbonnier and Philippe Honoré – the Justice of the Peace insisted on giving the names of the 17 victims of the assaults of the 7, January 8 and 9, 2015, making certain: “This error is not going to occur once more. “

This Monday, the truth is, the primary names weren’t scratched, however the hearts of the households of the victims have been put to the check, with the dissemination of photos taken by the police forces contained in the premises of the weekly, instantly after the assault. Specifically, a “panoramic”, a 360-degree shot of the principle rooms of the satirical newspaper’s editorial workers, accompanied by a plan of its premises, situated on the second flooring of 10, rue Nicolas-Appert, within the eleventh arrondissement. Normally, this system is used to reinforce a elegant panorama. On the display of the Paris court docket, it’s the abominable panorama of a devastated editorial workers, women and men on the bottom, their lifeless our bodies, tousled, most frequently bathed in a pool of blood, which is appeared to all current. Judiciously, a number of civil events left the room earlier than the printed of the photographs. It will have been higher.

These photos needed to be proven at court docket. And to the accused too. To this barbarism, we must reply with intelligence and tradition, because the victims did. Sure, we must put humanity again on this trial. ” Me Cathy Richard Lawyer for Bernard Maris’ son

With a completely administrative coldness, Commissioner Déau then drew up a list of the victims, “Physique by physique”. There’s first that of Mustapha Ourrad, the editor of the newspaper, within the “Workplace n ° 3”. Then that of Franck Brinsolaro, the brigadier assigned to the safety of Charb. We then enter the assembly room of the weekly, the place the horror is conjugated within the plural. For every loss of life, the investigator particulars the variety of “Firing passage (s)”, clearly from bullets, in the event that they have been fired from the entrance or from the again, which elements of the physique have been affected … “Mr. Charbonnier is the one who suffered probably the most impacts: seven, together with three on the degree of the cranium”, notes Christian Déau. Wearing a blue and pink striped sailor sweater, the journalist lies face down. Above him, on the wall, drawings of Charlie. “Generally, we famous impacts on the ground, which means that some have been executed on the bottom”, notes the investigator. That is the case with the economist Bernard Maris, alias Uncle Bernard. Lawyer for her son Raphaël, Me Caty Richard defends the dissemination of those photos. “They’re uncommon in a courtroom. However they needed to be proven to the court docket. And to the accused too. To this barbarism, we must reply with intelligence and tradition, because the victims did. Sure, we must put humanity again on this trial. “

This would be the function of the survivors of the assault and the family members of the victims, who will testify all through this week. However the hour, Monday, was nonetheless savage violence. 4 movies of the Kouachi brothers have been thus screened. These from the 2 surveillance cameras positioned within the editorial workers of Charlie, displaying the killers coming into and leaving glad, finger pointing skyward, after 1 minute and 40 seconds of horror. That filmed by an inhabitant of the Boulevard Richard-Lenoir, horrible, which testifies to the execution of the policeman Ahmed Merabet, and the deafening noise of the Kalashnikovs. Or the one taken on the exit of the newspaper, through which Chérif Kouachi yells repeatedly: “We avenged the prophet Mohamed! ” earlier than making certain: “We killed Charlie Hebdo! “ And but, no,Charlie hebdo shouldn’t be useless. This Monday, on the courthouse in Paris, he shed tears of life.

Alexandre fache