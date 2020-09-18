On the evening of January 7, 2015, Romain went out for a run on the green belt, a path in Fontenay-aux-Roses (Hauts-de-Seine) that he masters by heart. And for good reason: jogging, in this life before January 7, it was his passion. And everything changed. On returning from his journey, still in short strides, he sees a man sitting on a bench in a small square. The place is isolated, near the RER station. The guy is wearing a down jacket, with some fur. The next moment, a pain pierces his arm, he collapses. Four more bullets will follow. It is a miracle who testified, Thursday, before the special assize court of the Tribunal of Paris, in charge of judging the alleged accomplices of the terrorists of January 2015, who sowed terror for three days between the premises of Charlie Hebdo, whose editorial staff they decimated, Montrouge, where a policewoman was assassinated, and Porte de Vincennes, where four people were executed, while they were simply going shopping.

Romain is a miracle worker, but he also feels he doesn’t have much to say. The same morning, Michel Faury, former head of department of the Hauts-de-Seine judicial police, detailed his attack. And explained why this one, which nailed the young man to a hospital bed for a year, is linked to the January 2015 attacks: the weapon which was used to try to kill him was found at the Hyper Hide from the Porte de Vincennes, January 9, with the DNA of Amedy Coulibaly on it. Above all, as soon as the judicial police were seized of this case, on January 7, 2015 around 9:30 p.m., they placed themselves on maximum alert: it was barely a few hours after the carnage at Charlie Hebdo.

Despite five bullets in the body, Romain is still running

So, Romain falls, his arm pierced. “I held my arm, like a fish out of water. I smelled of powder. I felt the bullet shards next to my face, I fell to the ground ”. He hears footsteps “running towards me”. With his arm, he mimics the way his attacker stands in front of him and points him. “We looked at each other. There was a moment when time froze. I felt a hesitation but I also felt that he wanted to finish the job ”. To finish the work, it is to finish him, him, on this deserted road. The scene did not last more than “one to three seconds”. In his fall, the audio headset that Romain was wearing falls off and he thinks he hears the gunman’s voice telling him “take this, motherfucker” or “take this, motherfucker”. Then the young man gets up and runs. He takes two more bullets, in the chest and stomach. Keep running, feel impacts on buttock and leg. He runs, and he runs fast, this boy who then has five bullets in his body, “7-62 short, a Warsaw Pact ammunition, a weapon of war,” Michel Faury said earlier in court. He runs, but he knows this path by heart, he heads for the residential area, where he knows he can find help, rings a doorbell. The resident does not open, but calls for help. Romain, when he is on the ground, “at the foot of the lady’s door”, is “afraid”. He sees a “silhouette running”, climbing “on an embankment”, while there is no path “to take this embankment”. Romain was taken to hospital, and placed in an artificial coma until September 14.

Meanwhile, the investigation is proceeding at full speed. “On the evening of January 7, we were seized in the early evening for shots fired at a man who had no reason to be targeted, and the place is not symbolic,” says Michel Faury. It is this same brigade which the next morning, in Montrouge, will be mobilized after the execution of the municipal policewoman Clarissa Jean-Philippe. He describes the place: “the green belt is a fairly quiet axis, poorly lit, particularly uncrowded, especially in January”. And therefore, “everything is based on reporting the injured. There is no visual witness to the assault ”. However, Romain “was seriously injured and shocked”. Is it a gratuitous assault? “For investigators, we are on the type of case that can look like a settling of scores or revenge.” Yes, but here it is: after checking, Romain’s life is “completely smooth”. He is a young man who loves jogging, and whose very physical job consists of carrying boxes, often at night. His father, heard on January 12, describes his son as someone “quite jovial, very great sportsman, who has friends”. He is “in shock” and does not see why his boy was used as a target.

Surreal face-to-face between the victim and one of the accused

When he woke up, still in intensive care, on January 14, Romain saw three investigators disembark, who bombarded him with questions for 2:20. And this is where things get confused. Romain is convinced that his attacker does not have black skin, unlike Coulibaly. He believes he recognizes, without being sure, another accused, Amar Ramdani, who is in the accused box because a friend of Coulibaly, his DNA was identified on a weapon and in a glove found in the Hyper Cacher, after the January 9 attack. Except that Ramdani’s mobile terminal at Garges-lès-Gonesse (Val-d’Oise), on several occasions, during the attack. “His cell phone is over there. Him, we do not know if he is there, ”replies the young man, dressed all in white and gray, at court. This gives rise to a surrealist dialogue between Amar Ramdani and Romain, at the end of the hearing. “What happened to you, I have compassion for you,” said the accused, in a gray t-shirt. “But if he tells him 80% it’s me, I’m 100% sure it’s not me.” I have never shot a human being with a weapon, ”he proclaims. The accused had asked for a “wall paper”, that is to say to mix people behind a two-way mirror. “If that can help you sleep,” he said. “Me, I said yes to the upholstery”, answers Romain. Ramdani accuses him of having given an interview to the Parisian, in which he accuses him, which the victim formally denies.

The fact is that the investigators seem to lean more for the guilt of Amedy Coulibaly. First, because he had an apartment in Fontenay-aux-Roses, not far from the green belt, which he occupied until January 4, 2015, before hiding in Gentilly. He ordered pizzas, from Gentilly, and the manager recognized it: “He wore a tactical vest like a military man, plus a very heavily loaded backpack and a sports bag deformed by the objects that were in the interior ”, testifies the former head of the judicial police. For him, “it’s the outfit of someone who takes action”. Moreover, he recalls, at 1:53 pm on January 7, 2015, Amedy Coulibaly connected to an email box and had an exchange with “the one who is identified as the sponsor of the two attacks”. The message from said sponsor is chilling, seen today: “Do what you have to do and keep it simple. Like that, you go back to sleep and you hide ”.

Let yourself die or keep your head up

Five years after the incident, Romain has not been able to resume his old job – he is training as a photographer. Neither jogging, his body is too damaged. She had two meters of small intestine removed, her femoral artery was affected, requiring surgeries every other day for a month and a half. To a lawyer who asked him the question of his hesitation about recognizing his attacker, he replied: “It was no longer my fight. My fight was in the hospital ”. Where he admits to having been afraid, and for a long time. Even today, he says he is in a state of almost permanent hypervigilance. Later, still with a question from a lawyer about his psychological after-effects, he said, a little bitter: “We’re not getting out of this. We can’t get out of this. But I can’t help it. I am all alone in this story. Either we let ourselves die, or we keep our heads high. But it doesn’t make me happy to be there at all ”.