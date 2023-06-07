The trial of the main investigators of the Cursach case ―among them judge Manuel Penalva and prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán― for alleged irregularities committed during the investigation of a major case against Bartolomé Cursach, the largest nightlife businessman in Mallorca, continues this Wednesday. In the first session, the defense of the judge and the prosecutor claimed the annulment of the case that sits them on the bench together with four police officers from the money-laundering group, alleging the disability as proof of the WhatsApp conversations that gave rise to the case. The requests, raised during the processing of previous questions in which the instruction is examined, are being answered this Wednesday, by the prosecutor.

The representative of the public ministry, Tomás Herranz, has asked the court to go ahead with the hearing and has defended that the wiretapping of one of the police officers who gave rise to the case was done correctly. He has also exposed a number of attempts to remove him from the cause and has been willing to stick with it. “Is it the way to ask the courtroom to get up and leave?” He questioned the lawyer who defends Judge Penalva and the prosecutor Subirán, who in the previous session asked to be separated from him. “They have asked my boss to separate me. Other ways have been tried, which I don’t know if the room knows about or not. There are two threats or attempted lawsuits that are being processed. If the purpose is to cause any type of fear or intimidation, I must inform you that I will continue on the case. Until the trial is over ”, he maintained, before finishing his turn to speak.

Judge Manuel Penalva (on the right) and prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, upon their arrival at the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands. Photo: EFE / Atienza

Judge Manuel Penalva and prosecutor Miguel Ángel Subirán, both retired, sit on the bench of the Superior Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands, as well as four officials from the National Police of the Balearic Islands. The prosecution claims for the six defendants more than 500 years in prison for alleged crimes of revealing secrets, illegal detention, obstruction of justice and judicial prevarication committed during the time they were in charge of one of the most controversial investigations in recent years. in the islands.

The prosecution accuses them of committing up to 27 alleged data leaks to the media, which later published the information as news. Also of irregularities in the investigation of the so-called Ora case, a piece detached from the main case that the public prosecutor considers to be based on the statement of a protected witness with a “completely inconcise and speculative” content.

The process will be held until September in the courts of Sa Gerreria, in the old town of Palma, a place that has been chosen to accommodate all the parties. Once all previous issues are raised, the court contemplates adjournment to decide those issues. If the hearing continues, it will resume on June 22 with the statements of the main defendants.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe