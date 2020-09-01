In the trial of the alleged Nazi terrorist von Halle, a rabbi testified who was in the synagogue during the crime. The police didn’t do well.

MAGDEBURG dpa / epd | In the trial of the Halle assassination attempt, a rabbi who was in the synagogue during the attack criticized the behavior of the police. “We were treated more like suspects than victims,” ​​said the 33-year-old clergyman in court in Magdeburg on Tuesday. He would have expected more understanding from the police.

A bus that was supposed to take visitors to the synagogue away after the attack was unobstructed in the field of view of reporters and photographers. A Catholic nun had come as a pastor. That was also difficult for many parishioners. “In difficult times, Jews would like to be among other Jews.”

The clergyman emphasized that he did not blame the police for bad intentions or anything. He just hoped that in the future she would better adapt to the religious customs of Jews. He had a completely different experience in the hospital. “We were received there with love and warmth.” Everyone showed deep humanity and offered help. He is still grateful for that. This was also shown when two policemen tried to get him out of a prayer to question him. The hospital staff prevented that.

The rabbi traveled to Halle from Berlin especially for Yom Kippur with his wife and 15-month-old daughter. He was part of a group of 20 who did not want to celebrate in a full synagogue in the big city, but outside of it, also to support a smaller community.

The trial against the defendant Stephan B. has been going on at the higher regional court in Naumburg since July 21st. For reasons of space, the hearing is taking place in the regional court of Magdeburg. The 28-year-old confessed to having heavily armed attempted to cause a massacre in the synagogue in Halle. There, 52 people celebrated the highest Jewish holiday, Yom Kippur.

After failing to get into the synagogue, the man shot a 40-year-old passerby and later a 20-year-old in a kebab shop. He allegedly acted out of right-wing extremist motivation.