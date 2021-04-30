ofAndree Guardian shut down

A 41-year-old woman is accused of throwing her four-year-old son into the Wümme River. On Friday she made a statement to the Verden district court.

Update from April 30, 11:45 a.m .: According to her own admission, a mother killed her four-year-old boy out of fear that the youth welfare office would withdraw custody of the family. The 41-year-old defendant largely admitted the allegations of the indictment in the Verden district court on Thursday. She is said to have thrown the child in Rotenburg (Wümme) from a bridge into the river Wümme in November, where it drowned. The public prosecutor has charged her with manslaughter (Ref .: 1 Ks 101/21).

After the woman was too moved to speak at the start of the trial in mid-April, she had her defense attorney read out a statement. She confirmed what had happened. But she doesn’t remember the crucial moment. “The moment I threw our son over the railing doesn’t exist for me.”

The accused mother sees the youth welfare office as a threat

The youth welfare office used to take care of her older daughter for a few days, said the Turkish woman about the history of the case. At that time there was a suspicion that she had strangled the girl. But that was not true. “I did not see the youth welfare office as a help, but as a threat,” she said.

Three days before the killing, the four-year-old son was hospitalized with severe scalds. The mother said the boy had wet himself and his bed. You wanted to shower him off. Because he resisted, she didn’t notice that the shower water was too hot. In the clinic, a doctor spoke to the father about the injuries. Her husband then told her that the office would take the child away from them.

The mother then escaped from the clinic with her child via a fire escape. Mentally she felt “like in a tunnel”. The defendant disagreed with the allegation that with the killing she wanted to prevent the boy in custody from growing up as a Christian rather than a Muslim. “That was never my thought,” she explained. The trial continued with several witnesses questioned. dpa

Update from April 13th, 4:45 p.m .: Four-year-old Muhammad had to endure three operations in the last four days of his life. A few hours after the last operation on November 5, 2020, his mother is said to have fled with him from the Rotenburg children’s clinic and tossed him over a railing into the Wümme. Muhammad drowned in the river. His mother has been in Verden (Lower Saxony) for manslaughter since Tuesday in the district court.

The 40-year-old is said to have appeared at the clinic with her son three days before the crime. The child had “severe burns” on the buttocks, back and thighs because his mother “accidentally scalded him while washing, which cannot be excluded,” said the Verden public prosecutor’s indictment.

Three surgeries and the fear of losing custody

The four-year-old was hospitalized and operated three times. Most recently on November 5th. On the part of the clinic, his mother had been informed that it was intended to “call in the youth welfare office because of the serious injuries, because a child welfare risk could not be ruled out,” read public prosecutor Pia Geisler.

The defendant feared “that her custody would be withdrawn,” it said. “She came up with the plan to drown the child rather than let it grow up and be brought up in the Christian faith,” said Geisler. The defendant was born in Turkey and last lived in Rotenburg / Wümme.

The mother of two threw her youngest child into the river from the middle of the official bridge between 6 and 6:20 p.m. Then she tried to kill herself. At around 10 p.m., the woman was picked up by the police in the city center and then led the officers directly to the bridge. In a large-scale search involving the fire brigade and the DLRG, the drowned boy was found around midnight.

In tears, the defendant tried to report what had happened since the birth of her now dead son. © Wiebke Bruns

First, his mother, who is said to have attempted suicide immediately after the crime, was taken to a psychiatric hospital. She has been in custody in the Vechta correctional facility since the beginning of March. From there she was taken Tuesday to the Verden town hall, which serves as a meeting room for the Verden regional court during the pandemic.

Defense attorney Daniela Post announced after reading out the indictment that her client would comment on the allegations herself. The presiding judge Volker Stronczyk asked the accused to begin with the birth of the boy.

Tears in front of the court in Verden: Judge breaks off the day of the trial

“It was a normal birth. Everything was good, ”translates an interpreter. When asked by the chairman, the 40-year-old confirmed her husband’s name and that she still had a daughter. When he asks about Muhammad’s development, she picks up a bag. Almost vomits. The process is interrupted for ten minutes.

The parties involved in the proceedings discuss. Thereafter, the main hearing will be suspended until April 30 at 9 a.m. The defense counsel should make a written statement on the second day of the meeting. The chairman empathically addresses the defendant directly. The situation is “very stressful” for them. She shouldn’t be ashamed of her tears. The defendant apologizes and thanks for the good treatment before she is escorted out of the room by two judicial officers and driven back to Vechta.

Message from April 13th, 9.30 a.m .: After the death of her four-year-old son, a mother will be on trial in Verden / Aller from Tuesday. She is said to have purposely thrown the child in Rotenburg / Wümme (Lower Saxony) from a bridge into the Wümme. The boy drowned in the river. The public prosecutor has charged the 40-year-old with manslaughter (Az. Ks 101/21).

The public prosecutor’s office sees the woman’s fear of losing custody as the motive. The regional court meets at the start of the trial in the town hall of Verden. In addition to several witnesses, an expert has also been invited. So far, eight days of negotiations have been scheduled. The verdict could come on June 24th.

Mother suddenly disappears from the Rotenburg Diakonieklinikum

Background: The crime occurred on the night of November 6, 2020. The defendant is said to have scalded the boy while washing with hot water. According to the court, it cannot be ruled out that this happened inadvertently.

After the scalding, the woman went to the Diakonieklinikum in Rotenburg with her son in need of treatment. The severe burn wounds were treated there. In the evening, however, the mother suddenly disappeared with the child, it said in a message. The hospital then informed the police. Around 9 p.m. there was a large contingent started looking for the 40-year-old mother and child.

For a long time, flowers and candles stood on the official bridge in Rotenburg as an expression of mourning. © Guido Menker

The woman was found around 10 p.m. in the city area – but without the boy. Thereupon there was a large-scale search operation. In addition to the police, the fire brigades from Rotenburg and Unterstedt as well as the DLRG were involved. In the further search after the child, the experts focused on the Wümme. Boats too were used here *. And indeed: at 11.45 p.m., the rescue workers rescued the child from the Wümme. The help came too late, however, the four-year-old was already dead.

A subsequent autopsy of the body revealed that the child had drowned. After the fact, the 40-year-old tried to take her own life. She survived and was admitted to a mental hospital. According to a court spokesman, the placement warrant was converted into an arrest warrant in early March.

Child’s corpse found in Rotenburg: helpers get help

After the deployment, the Rotenburg fire brigade called in an emergency chaplain and the crisis intervention team to look after the committed helpers. City fire chief Thorsten Reinsch: “The offer was for everyone who had a need to speak after this mission.” After all, such a case is particularly bad for everyone involved. Around 40 fire fighters from Rotenburg and Unterstedt were in action with eight vehicles.

The DLRG was alerted around 10:40 p.m., reports Jürgen Meyer. “We then drove up the Wümme from the Unterstedter Wehr and searched everything.” On their way to Rotenburg, the nine DLRG members received the news that the child had been found. Meyer: “That’s just terrible.” * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

