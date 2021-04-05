Film work “The Trial of the Chicago Seven” by American director Aaron Sorkin received the main Screen Actors Guild Award for the best cast in a feature film. website awards.

The film follows the case of the Chicago Seven, an anti-Vietnam war group accused of plotting to cross state lines to incite riot at the 1968 Chicago Democratic convention.

The main roles in the film were played by Sasha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Alex Sharp, John Carroll Lynch, Jeremy Strong, Noah Robbins, Daniel Flaherty.

The sitcom Shitts Creek was awarded for the best cast in a comedy series, and the historical drama The Crown in a drama series.

Earlier on March 25, it was reported that the film by Chloe Zhao and Frances McDormand, “The Land of the Nomads”, received the first prize from the PGA Awards established by the US Producers Guild.