“It’s historic by the number of people” in the box and “by the nature of the accused”, reported Wednesday January 13 on franceinfo Fabrice Rizzoli, professor at Sciences Po Paris and specialist in serious crime and the Mafia, while the gigantic trial of the Mafia ‘Ndrangheta opens in Calabria in Italy. More than 350 defendants appear in the box. 900 witnesses and 400 lawyers are also expected for this trial-river, which should last more than two years. It is the biggest anti-mafia trial in 30 years in Italy. And beyond its historical character, for Fabrice Rizzoli, also author of The Mafia from A to Z (editions Tim Buctu), the signal is strong because “the prosecutor Nicolas Gratteri attacks the entrepreneurs, the liberal professions, the accomplice lawyers, the politicians who give the strength of the mafia”.

franceinfo: Can you give us a robot portrait of the ‘Ndrangheta, this Calabrian mafia?

Fabrice Rizzoli: This Calabrian mafia is what they say is “mafia number 1”.

It would be the richest, alone, 40 billion euros in turnover of the 120 billion of the four Italian mafias. And then there is also the fact that it has at least 7,000 affiliates, that it is present on five continents, with a massive diaspora in Australia, Canada, Germany. Fabrice Rizzoli, specialist in serious crime and the Mafia to franceinfo

It also has emissaries, what I call the narco-counters, which the Calabrian mafias have been doing for 30 years, especially in countries where cocaine is manufactured in order to be able to flood the European market on a regular basis. It is indeed a very powerful mafia. Finally, the last characteristic, the fact that one must be from a biological family, or married to the chief’s daughter to enter the Calabrian mafia, means that there are few collaborators of justice. It is much more difficult to denounce your father, her uncle, her husband, her son, even if he exists and there are in this trial.

Is the ‘Ndrangetha still powerful, despite this trial?

It is still powerful, since it is an investigation on a micro-region, and more precisely the territorial lordship as say the specialists of the Mancuso clan. [du nom du patron présumé de la mafia Luigi Mancuso]. This region was little invested by the police. Since prosecutor Nicolas Gratteri took office, he has focused his attention on this mafia which was less prone to repression than the “Reggio mafia”. It gives results, beyond the maxi trial. The main thing is that he managed to stop murders that were going to be committed since, for example, the arrests take place at the time when the war was going to take place between two clans. He has solved assassinations and arrested mafia accomplices such as a municipal police chief, a former mayor, a lawyer, a former parliamentarian from Forza Italia. It gives air: and the citizens were not mistaken. They took to the streets on December 19 to support Gratteri’s initiative, because they have looked so cool since these arrests and this trial.

Is this trial already having beneficial effects in Calabria?

As soon as you force the mafia to go to court, the threat of racketeering becomes less important, for example. Everything is not resolved. But once again, the fact that the population, with the initiative of the NGO Libera which fights against the mafia on a daily basis, is taking to the streets to support the trial, is that there are things that are going better. .

From the moment the State does its part, puts the Mafiosi in prison, confiscates goods, gives them back to citizens through the social use of confiscated goods, we are no longer afraid.

It’s a historic trial, by the number of people, we had never had such an important maxi trial, but it is very important by the nature of the accused. Because Nicolas Gratteri attacks despite the difficulty entrepreneurs, liberal professions, accomplice lawyers, politicians who give the strength of the Mafia. The strength of the mafia is violence, it is also complicity in the economy and in the legal sphere, which makes it possible to have public contracts, impunity, to send messages in prison, which allows the banks not to give loans to entrepreneurs and who will therefore turn to the mafia to obtain a loan. We must pay tribute [à Nicolas Gratteri] to tackle the legal complicity of the Mafia.