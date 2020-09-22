Ten minutes to throw some things in a bag. This is all the time Marika Bret had, Monday, September 14, to say goodbye to her apartment, to a part of her life. Marika Bret is the HRD of Charlie Hebdo. The very specific threats against him intercepted by the police came just three days after the Yemeni branch of al Qaida once again called for the satirical newspaper, the Dutch MP Geert Wilders, and Danish cartoonists to be hit. and Swedish. She therefore had less than a quarter of an hour to save herself from a peril of death threat, on the injunction of security officials who have not let go of a sole since the attack of January 7, 2015 in the newspaper premises. Attack whose second knives are currently being tried, since September 2 and until November 10, before a special court of the tribunal of Paris. Ten minutes to leave, absolutely, because we know, since the twelve deaths at Charlie, since the death of Clarissa Jean-Philippe, since the four deaths of the Hyper Cacher at the Porte de Vincennes, that all of this must be taken absolutely seriously.

And Marika Bret has also complied without discussing, as she told France Info: ” I’ve been protected by security officers for five years. That kind of thing is indisputable, I trust their skills. They explained to me that, probably, I will never return to my home », She confided. She found refuge with friends, while waiting to be able to find a home. However, an apartment, a home, is also a bulwark against the world, for most people. “S Finding herself expelled from her last space of peace in the midst of the terrorist attacks is a bit heavy to bear, but above all it is a signal that should alert us to the ongoing disaster ”, Marika Bret told the weekly point.

It makes you wonder if this newspaper will ever find peace. “Charlie never stopped receiving threats ”, she told France Info . And to detail in point : “ I do not wish any newspaper to work in these hallucinating conditions in the middle of Paris. The address of our premises is secret, there are security gates everywhere, armored doors and windows, armed security agents, we can hardly bring anyone in. It is necessary to count on the constant vigilance of each one and to do violence to oneself so as not to give in to fear. We do not work in Charlieby chance, and this device reminds us of it more cruelly every day. “And, it should be said, a big part of this protection goes financially to the satirical weekly, which is also an abnormality in a country where freedom of expression is supposed to be guaranteed.

The trial that is being held shows the extent of the shock wave of these three attacks. Marika Bret confirms this inpoint : “This trial is not only that of the victims of shattered lives, it is the story of all of us. Any Republican should come out shaken by these testimonies. I am fighting today against the unworthy political trial that is being done to the team ofCharlie Hebdo.This team has always been at the side of the undocumented and the homeless, it has always defended the republican and secular school… How have we been able to reverse things to the point of passing them off as racist and Islamophobic militants ? ”