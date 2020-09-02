A good five and a half years ago, the Islamist terrorist attack on the satirical magazine “Charlie Hebdo” shook the whole of France and triggered shock waves around the world. The trial against alleged helpers of the attackers began on Wednesday morning.

The proceedings were opened on Wednesday in a Paris jury court under high security. 13 men and one woman are charged. They face several years imprisonment up to life imprisonment.

The court will review the multi-day series of attacks in which a total of 17 people were killed in January 2015. The three perpetrators were shot dead by security forces. A wave of solidarity under the slogan “Je suis Charlie” (“I am Charlie”) shaped the time afterwards.

At the beginning of the process, “Charlie Hebdo” put previously published Mohammed caricatures on the cover of the new edition. This came to the kiosk on Wednesday to start the process. Mohammed caricatures were considered the background to the attack on the editorial team.

The process takes place under great security measures. Photo: Alain Jocard / AFP

The defendants are said to have helped in the preparation of the attacks, for example to obtain weapons or to provide accommodation, as the anti-terror prosecutor Jean-François Ricard told the radio news channel Franceinfo. Three of the accused are still being searched – it is unclear whether they are still alive.

Macron wants to protect the right to blasphemy

The suspects are said to have supported the Islamist brothers Chérif and Saïd Kouachi, who stormed the editorial office of “Charlie Hebdo” on January 7, 2015 and killed twelve people, including some of the most famous cartoonists in France. According to the indictment, they also helped the extremist Amédy Coulibaly, who killed a policewoman and four other people in the process of being taken hostage in a supermarket visited by Jews.

Anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-François Ricard said the trial had two goals: “to get close to the truth” and to let the survivors have their say.

Shortly before the trial began, French President Emmanuel Macron defended the right to blasphemy in his country. The right to blasphemous statements and representations is covered by freedom of conscience in France, Macron said on Tuesday.

Macron said during a visit to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, that his role as president is to protect freedom of conscience and thus the right to blasphemy. It is not his job to judge the editorial decisions of journalists. The head of state also said on Wednesday, people’s thoughts were with the women and men who were killed in the January 2015 attacks.

The process is to be filmed

It is the first major trial of the devastating Islamist terrorist attacks that rocked France in 2015 and 2016. “It will be difficult, it will be tedious,” announced chief investigator Ricard. Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called the court proceedings, which should last until mid-November, historic.

In Paris there was a march with heads of state and government, led by then President François Hollande and … Photo: DPA

The trial should be filmed because of its importance. More than 250 people have been killed in Islamist terrorist acts in the country so far. About the attacks on the The “Bataclan” concert hall and restaurants in east Paris from autumn 2015 – 130 people died in the process – there will be another trial.

The legal appraisal of the attack against “Charlie Hebdo” was supposed to begin in May, but was then postponed due to the corona epidemic. According to the media, security measures have been tightened in the courthouse. There are around 200 co-plaintiffs, over 140 witnesses are to be called, as the AFP news agency reported.

After the attacks, millions of people took to the streets across France. In Paris there was a march with heads of state and government, led by then President François Hollande and Chancellor Angela Merkel. (dpa, AFP)