A man and his sister are on trial in Germany for fraud, who earned millions of euros through coronavirus testing centers in Berlin.
The 46-year-old man is accused of fraud in submitting incorrect invoices stating that he conducted several tests during the period from May 2021 until February 2022, a number that far exceeds the tests already provided by his center.
According to the indictment, the man falsely claimed that he deserved to collect about 9.7 million euros from the state in costs for the tests he had taken, while his sister demanded 2.5 million euros for tests that were not actually taken.
The authorities arrested the two suspects at the end of last March during searches of apartments and testing centers in the German capital.
