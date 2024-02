Court in Germany postponed trial of suspect in the disappearance of English girl Madeleine McCann, in an unrelated case, after defense questioned judge's posts | Photo: Daniel Bone/Pixabay

The trial of a suspect in the disappearance of English girl Madeleine McCann, in a process unrelated to the case that occurred in Portugal in 2007, was postponed in Germany because a judge, among other things, had published messages on X calling for the murder of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022).

According to information from Reuters, Christian Brueckner had his trial on charges of sexual crimes registered between 2000 and 2017 postponed by a week this Friday (16) so that it can be decided whether the judge, whose name was not disclosed, should be replaced. The process is being processed in Brunswick, in northern Germany.

The defense cited posts made by the judge calling for the death of Bolsonaro and an animal torturer. It also mentioned that she worked as a child psychologist, which Brueckner's lawyers said could indicate bias, as part of the case involves sexual abuse of children.

“Such a lay judge has no way of participating in a fair criminal trial,” declared lawyer Friedrich Fuelscher.

“We do not tolerate statements outside the legal system, requests for murder and manslaughter, such a person cannot be an honorary judge,” prosecutor Ute Lindemann told the German press.

According to Reuters, the accusations in the trial that would begin this Friday include the rape of a woman around 70 years old in the Algarve, in Portugal (the region where Madeleine disappeared in 2007, when she was four years old), the sexual abuse of a 14-year-old teenager and the rape of a young girl in 2004, a crime recorded on video.

Christian Brueckner is already serving a prison sentence in Germany for raping a woman in the Algarve. Although investigations identified Brueckner as a suspect in Madeleine's disappearance in 2007, he was not charged in the case.