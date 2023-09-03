If Spain were a company, its shares would have been falling for several days. The name of the country has dominated the media around the world, associated with the words machismo, sexism or toxic masculinity due to the kiss on the mouth that Luis Rubiales, president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), gave the player Jenni Hermoso after winning the Women’s World Cup. The communication experts consulted agree that the gesture has been a blow to the reputation of the Spain brand, but at the same time, they defend that the reaction of social rejection of society and the process opened by the authorities to remove him from office may be keys to turn around that negative perception and transmit in its place that of a country inflexible with these procedures.

“If in the Vinicius case the world debate was whether or not Spain was racist, now it is whether or not Spain tolerates macho attitudes,” says José María Cubillo, director of the Mesias Institute, a think tank independent dedicated to monitoring the Spain brand. Soccer, one of the tools of soft power that have traditionally nurtured Spain’s prestige abroad, where a common question travelers are faced with is whether they prefer Real Madrid or Barcelona, ​​has become a headache this year.

Cubillo compares what happened with another event that filled international front pages. “The last time there was such a big drop in the country brand was with 1-O in Catalonia.” And he explains that the damage comes not only from the negative impact triggered by Rubiales, but also from what Spain stops earning as a country due to its victory in the championship, or what he calls lost profits. “A triumph of these characteristics projects brand awareness and memory. It is a very good way to attract future tourists who have us in mind for their next vacation. What we stop earning is incalculable. There is no government that can design a campaign comparable to winning the World Cup”. According to a report by the Women’s Soccer League, the international media coverage of the Rubiales case it has been even greater than the achievement of the title, eclipsing the sporting success.

The idea that Spain has modernized hovers over the world press, but references to dark times return. This was written on Monday by the financial portal Bloomberg. “For Spain, winning the Women’s World Cup should have been a moment of celebration. Instead, he laid bare the toxic masculinity that still permeates the euro’s fourth-largest economy more than 40 years after the end of Franco’s dictatorship, a period in which the country underwent radical social change that turned it into a of the most progressive nations in the world. Spain is portrayed as a country that has changed for the better, but where a latent machismo persists in certain segments of the population, as can be read in The New York Times. “The kiss has come to embody the generational and cultural dividing line between the traditions of machismo and the more recent progressivism that has placed Spain at the European forefront on issues of feminism and equality.” In the same vein, it is expressed The Economist, which is headlined: “A machismo scandal in Spanish football overshadows the progress of the country.” And he adds: “Much of society has outgrown outdated attitudes. But the elites haven’t caught up yet.”

The big question is, will the audience take more into account the gesture of a representative of Spain or the response of the street to it? “Spain is not a particularly macho country, we are on the low scale when we compare ourselves with the European average. I think the second will weigh more, that strong social and institutional reaction against the incident”, says Carmen González, a researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute.

With 74.6 points out of 100, Spain occupies the sixth position in the classification prepared by the European Institute for Gender Equality (EIGE). Its director, Carlien Scheele, denies by email that Spain is going to lose positions in that ranking for what happened. “Spain has a rich history of movements for women’s rights and a high level of awareness in making these cases public and not tolerating them. This case is an opportunity to undertake further structural change, but sexism in sport is not specific to Spain and is widespread. The involvement of the Government shows its commitment in the fight against gender violence and its political will to improve the institutional response”.

The rivers of ink on the subject seem endless, and the difficulty in closing the crisis is precisely one of the problems, according to Eduardo Irastorza, an expert in brand identity issues who has worked for public administrations, multinationals and soccer teams. “It has to be resolved in the shortest possible time. This is key. when the ship sank Costa Concordia in Italy the passenger was rescued, the captain was imprisoned and the subject ceased to be discussed after four days. We’ve been here for a week with this. And it becomes a ball ”.

The reach of the image of the kiss, viewed millions of times on social networks and reproduced by media around the world, is unquestionable. It has reached the press room in Brussels of the European Commission, which was questioned about its potential damage to the reputation of European sport. The UN has spoken about it. And a snowball has been created that is difficult to stop. The Minister of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, revealed that during the G-20 meeting in India, the issue was flying over the talks. “A crisis like this can end a brand. There are companies that have disappeared for much less, but with the countries more intensity is needed”, says Cubillo.

There are discrepancies as to whether the Government’s action has been fast enough. Vice President Yolanda Díaz lamented the “slowness” of the Executive compared to the agility of FIFA. But Iceta responded that the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) “sets the deadlines”, and the Government “cannot dissolve a federation or change the president.” The TAD opened a file on Rubiales this Friday, but only for a “serious” offense, for which the Higher Sports Council cannot dismiss him, and will request a precautionary measure to suspend him.

While the days passed in that tug of war, the message that the Government has tried to place is that of a country that is intransigent with this type of behavior. “The positive of Rubiales case it is that Spain no longer tolerates macho behaviors ”, said Vice President Nadia Calviño this Thursday. The story is based on street protests, the indignation of social networks and the unanimous condemnation of the political class, but if the situation becomes entrenched, and Rubiales’ departure is not sudden, he risks being overshadowed in the eyes of the world. .

In international public opinion, voices have also been raised praising the way of dealing with the controversy, as in an article by the Bloomberg columnist Bobby Ghosh published in several international media, including The Washington Post or the portuguese Public. Under the title “Spain teaches how to deal with sexual harassment”, he writes: “The way in which the Spanish authorities have responded to the flagrant sexual harassment of soccer star Jennifer Hermoso contains an important lesson for companies (and organizations in general). from around the world: take action against the offender, even when the victim does not complain.”

Cannot defend the 2030 World Cup candidacy

The reputational crisis unleashed by Rubiales’ behavior has exploded with the joint candidacy of Spain, Portugal and Morocco as the great favorite to organize the 2030 World Cup after the withdrawal of Saudi Arabia. The only obstacle to save is the South American option, made up of Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile, and founded on the mystique of the centenary of the first World Cup held in the Uruguayan country. It will be at the end of 2024 when the 211 associations that make up FIFA cast their vote. The favoritism of the proposal led by Spaniards, Portuguese and Moroccans is due to the policy of block votes. They have all the Europeans (55), most of the Africans (54) and Asians (47), plus what they can scratch from the 41 associations in Central America and the 11 in Oceania.

The South American candidacy only starts with the 10 of its confederation (Conmebol), but it will be difficult to get enough votes from the rest of the other five. The president of UEFA, the Slovenian Alexander Ceferin, unified the entire European vote when the United Kingdom gave up bidding in exchange for organizing the 2028 Euro Cup. The problem is that, after what happened at the Women’s World Cup, Rubiales did not is in a position to represent neither Spain nor its candidacy before the rest of the world. Various sources familiar with the election processes to organize the World Cup warn that there will be European countries that do not look favorably on voting for a candidacy with the Granada leader, as well as on the rest of the continents, given the magnitude of the media repercussions. and social aspects of the events that occurred in Sydney. Víctor Francos, president of the Higher Sports Council, has already warned about it: “Two weeks ago we were better placed for the 2030 World Cup than now.”

The president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, is an exacerbated inspector of compliance with the protocols and was a direct witness of Rubiales touching his genitals in the box, with Queen Letizia and the Infanta Sofía less than two meters away, and the subsequent non-consensual kiss from the Granada leader to Jennifer Hermoso. And last Thursday he issued a personal message on social networks: “Unfortunately, the well-deserved celebration of these magnificent champions was marred by what happened after the final whistle. And what continued to happen in the following days. This should never have happened. But it happened and the FIFA disciplinary bodies immediately assumed their responsibility (90-day suspension), taking the necessary measures. Disciplinary procedures will follow their legitimate course, ”he warned. For the sake of the triple candidacy that Spain leads, Infantino does not want to have to be portrayed again with Rubiales in acts of any kind. ·

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.