Two Gulf men impersonated two investigative men and forcibly stole 2520 boxes of masks, valued at 177,282 dirhams, under the pretext that they were illegal masks before their Asian owner discovered their truth and filed a report with the Ras al-Khaimah police.

The Criminal Court ruled that the defendants were imprisoned for seven months each on charges of theft, assault and impersonation of a public position, as the victim filed a civil lawsuit before a partial civil court to demand that the defendants pay him the value of the masks that they seized and stole from him, while obliging them to benefit from the legal interest of 12%. About the amount subject to the theft.

The plaintiff said in the lawsuit newspaper that he had received a phone call from an Asian person asking him to supply 2520 boxes of masks, valued at 182,322 dirhams, and bring them to a warehouse in the Emirate of Ras al-Khaimah, and pointed out that upon his arrival he was attacked and seized by the two defendants who claimed That they were investigated and that selling masks in this way was against the law, as he submitted a complaint to the police about the incident, and the defendants were arrested.

As a result of the investigations conducted by the Public Prosecution, the two defendants assumed the capacity of two investigative officers in order to steal the masks owned by the plaintiff by coercion and the use of violence, and they assaulted the integrity of his body, as the defendants denied stealing the masks, and they stated in the investigations that the goods were in the police station, and that they did not Take it over.

It was stated in the merits of a partial civil court ruling that it is proven in the papers that the defendants stole the masks, and that the theft of the quantity of masks caused material damage to the plaintiff represented in his loss of the financial value of those masks and his denial of selling them and obtaining their price, which is a damage that arose directly from a criminal act Thus, there was a causal relationship between the harmful act committed by the two defendants, and the material damage inflicted on the plaintiff.

She added that she considers that the plaintiff’s request to compensate him for the substantial material damage caused to him, and the court estimates the value of the masks at 177,282 dirhams, which were stolen according to what is fixed from the bill submitted by the plaintiff, as the court limits the value as long as the plaintiff does not prove the existence of a contract or agreement that it was done. The act of agreeing to sell it the day it was stolen for 182 thousand and 322 dirhams.

She indicated that it requires the defendants to pay the plaintiff in solidarity between them 177 thousand and 282 dirhams, as compensation for the material damage he suffered, while obliging them to pay 9% annually, provided that it is from the date of the judgment until the completion of payment, while obliging them to pay the expenses and attorney fees.





