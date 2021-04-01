In the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, previously unpublished video footage of Gerorge Floyd’s death was played to the court. It caused consternation.

Minneapolis – Ten months after the eight minutes and 46 seconds that killed the African American George Floyd in Minnesota last year and sparked the worldwide wave of “Black Lives Matter” protests, the murder trial of the white policeman began on Monday, March 29th Responsible for Floyd’s death: Derek Chauvin. Unknown video footage of the agony was shown in court, which, according to the prosecutor, lasted even longer than the previously assumed eight minutes and 46 seconds.

George Floyd died in May 2020 after being arrested on a suspected forged $ 20 bill and Chauvin eventually kneeling on his neck for more than eight minutes. Floyd kept pleading that he couldn’t breathe. A cell phone video of the incident went around the world and triggered some violent “Black Lives Matter” protests.

George Floyd’s Death: New Footage Shows Derek Chauvin Ignoring Pleading

The new recordings that have now been played to the court in Minnesota come from the police officers’ bodycams and show the moments of the arrest. In addition to Floyd’s desperate “I can’t breathe” plea that 2020 went around the world, sentences like “I’m not a bad person” or “Please don’t shoot me … I just lost my mother” can be heard. When Floyd is handcuffed, he tells the cops that he will not resist and will do whatever they tell him to do. This is reported by the American television broadcaster BBC. Some of the video material was broadcast in the United States.

The defendant Derek Chauvin’s body cam fell to the ground while the arrest was in use and therefore did not record. But those of his colleagues do. The footage shows that there was a scuffle when the police tried to force George Floyd into a police car. Floyd starts crying and struggling. Again and again he justifies this with the fact that he is claustrophobic and afraid. Passers-by start shouting to the police to check his pulse. Since an eyewitness collapsed crying after playing the body camera recordings, the trial against Derek Chauvin had to be interrupted for several minutes. A surveillance video showing the crime was also played in the course of the process and made public.

George Floyd death trial: “It seems like he’s on drugs”

Another video that has now been played to the Minnesota court was taken from Chauvin’s bodycam himself. Apparently, the former police officer had put it back on after the incident. The footage shows what the world has been puzzling the world about for ten months: his thoughts and the first reaction after Floyd was taken away in the ambulance. On the way to the police car, Chauvin casually replies to a witness who confronts him in the video with the violent act: “That is your opinion. We had to get him under control because he’s a sizable guy. It seems like he’s on drugs. “

Previously, several eyewitnesses had described the course of events in the criminal trial. Darnella Frazier, now 18, who filmed the violent police operation against Floyd with her cell phone last May, said tearfully that she “stayed up all night” and mentally asked George Floyd’s forgiveness for not doing more . A firefighter who wanted to provide first aid and a trained martial artist who dialed the police helpline also testified in the Minneapolis court on Tuesday, March 30, against the accused white police officer Derek Chauvin. The 44-year-old faces up to 40 years imprisonment.

George Floyd’s death throes: Derek Chauvin knelt longer on his victim than previously known

At the start of the trial on Monday, friends and family of Gerorge Floyd kneeled eight minutes and 46 seconds in front of the courthouse in Minneapolis. As far as we know, at the beginning of the week that was exactly the time that Chauvin pressed his knee to the neck of the 46-year-old. The public prosecutor’s office has meanwhile corrected the duration upwards: It was nine minutes and 29 seconds.