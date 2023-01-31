New York.- “For 45, all in 35 until further notice”, those were the orders that, according to the testimony of a former federal police officer in the case against the former Mexican Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna, were transmitted over the radio in it Mexico City airport every time a suitcase with drugs or money arrived or left.

Former police officer Raúl Arellano Aguilera, who appeared as a witness for the Prosecutor’s Office, assured that in police languagethis code meant that “by a superior order (45)” they had to stop acting (35) temporarily.

According to the witness, when this directive arrived, which used to be in effect for between one and two hours and was issued “once or twice a week”: “I had to remain in my area without making checks or arrests.”

Aguilera explained that when she started working at the airport in 2007, these orders puzzled her, and she soon discovered that They were related to the transfer of drugs and money and that coincided with the arrival of flights from Central America and with the departure of planes to the United States and sometimes to Europe.

To questions from the Prosecutor’s Office, he recounted that a group of policemen, among them “number two” from airport security, which he identified as “Israel Espinosa”, was absent during the validity of those instructions given by radio and returned later with clear expressions of joy

He also commented that in the dining room, these police officers, whom he referred to as the “special” group, said that they had passed “the suitcase” without problems and referred to said suitcases as 7-9 or 40, which, according to Aguilera, were also police codes that indicated drugs and money respectively.

In addition, the former police officer said that he heard them say on one occasion: “That everyone was happy, they talked about the chief Genaro, Facundo and Cárdenaseveryone received their share”, suggesting that these political leaders were involved in drug trafficking that passed through the aerodrome.

Aguilera was referring to Genaro García Luna, the former commissioner of the Federal Police Facundo roses roses and also the ex-director of this security body Luis Cardenas Palomino.

According to several collaborating witnesses of the Prosecutor’s Office who have appeared in the Federal Court for the Eastern District of New York, the drug traffickers Sergio Villarreal Barraganaka “The Great One”, and Jesús “El Rey” Zambada supervised drug trafficking at the Mexico City airport for the Sinaola cartel.

El Grande, who was summoned last week to testify as the first witness for the Prosecutor’s Office, assured that the Sinaloa cartel paid García Luna 1.5 million dollars monthly to ensure his cooperation.