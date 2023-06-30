The trial that will sit the former president of Honduras Juan Orlando Hernández on the bench for drug traffickingscheduled for September 18, has been postponed until February 5 in order to have time to examine the voluminous material of the prosecution and defense.

The date change was decided this Thursday at a hearing held before the judge investigating the case, Kevin Castel, in the southern federal court in Manhattan.in which the former Honduran president was present, as well as the former police chief Juan Carlos “El Tigre” Bonilla and Mauricio Hernández Pineda, police officer and relative of the former president.

All three were handcuffed. If the judge does not accept a motion presented by the defense of JOH, the acronym by which the former Honduran president is known in his country, in which he requests that a separate trial be held, the three will sit on the bench at the same time. .

JOH’s lawyer, Raymond Colón, had requested more time to be able to review the enormous material, especially of classified origin, in order to prepare the defense. A new final pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 18.

This is the second time the trial has been postponed, initially scheduled for April 24, before being adjourned to September 18.

The former Honduran president, who was extradited to United States in April 2022, is accused of receiving “millions of dollars” from drug cartels, including the Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “Chapo” Guzmánsentenced to life imprisonment in the United States, and to create a “narco-state” during his presidency (2014-2022).

The defendant, 54, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Colón told AFP that he fears that one of the two co-defendants could testify against the former president to obtain a remission of sentence if they collaborate with US justice.

He also contemplates that the prosecution summon his brother, former deputy Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who is serving a life sentence in the United States for cocaine trafficking.to testify in the trial against the former president in exchange for a remission of sentence.

In addition to Tony Hernández, his collaborator Geovanny Fuentes; Fabio Lobo, son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014), sentenced to 24 years in prison for drug trafficking; and former Honduran congressman Fredy Renán Nájera, who has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug trafficking and arms trafficking.

