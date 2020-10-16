Eli Lilly stopped trial because of safety issues! US companies have stopped the trials, possibly due to security reasons, but have not disclosed full information. It is not a matter of stopping the vaccine trial in between. But Eli Lilly’s anti-drug drug trial is a bit rare, and experts are worried about it. The company was testing patients admitted to the hospital. Experts said that the health and worsening of already ill people is not surprising. In such a situation, there would have been a big security concern behind stopping such a trial.

AstraZeneca, J&J did not even tell what happened Companies are not saying much about stopping the trial. In September, AstraZeneca only said that one of her volunteers had a disease that was not clear. But later information came that two volunteers had the same disease. Both had started burning in the spinal cord. Johnson & Johnson had said that she was stopping the vaccine trial because of ‘unexplained illness’. Eli Lilly’s anti-treatment treatment was stopped because there was a difference in health between the group who were given the drug and who received the placebo. However, the company has not disclosed this information.

Trial is not found in vaccine or placebo Some of the volunteers also get a placebo when the last-stage trials involve volunteers. These trials are randomized and double blind, that is, it is not decided in which order to give the vaccine or the placebo. Neither the doctor nor the volunteer know what he has been given. They are monitored for the next few weeks. People involved in a vaccine trial usually have a checkup every month and symptoms are recorded in a journal.

What is the procedure to stop the trial? Vaccine trials do not stop due to mild symptoms such as headaches, rashes. Researchers stop trials only when there is a serious problem. Then the information is given to the company sponsoring the research. The sponsors have to inform the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, independent consultants who are members of the Data and Safety Monitoring Board also need to be updated about this. If the board or company decides that the problem is large they can stop the trial. Even if by then they would not know that the person who got the disease was given vaccine or placebo.

What happens after the trial stops? If it becomes clear that the vaccine has caused the disease, then the board has to do a lot of research. The medical records of the patient are scrutinized. Not only the victim, the entire people involved in the trial can also be checked in full. The board comes to a conclusion after its research. Regulators review the board’s findings. If trials are going on in many countries, stopping it is a big challenge. AstraZeneca stopped global trials on 6 September, after which Brazil, Japan, India, South Africa and the United Kingdom had allowed the trial to resume. But the US has not yet started the trial of this vaccine. They are now combing the evidence.

Corona virus vaccine arrived soon, researchers from all over the world are trying in this endeavor. These efforts have suffered a major setback this week. American company Johnson & Johnson stopped its test of corona virus vaccine. After this, Eli Lilly also decided to stop the ongoing research on a drug of Kovid-19. A few days ago, the UK pharma company AstraZeneca also stopped the phase-3 trial of Kovid-19 vaccine when two volunteers became ill. However, the trial resumed later. But stopping these three trials involving Kovid-19 is a good sign. According to Experts, this delay is reassuring in a way that researchers are following the entire safety protocol.